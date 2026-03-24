CVS Group (Announcement): CMA final decision as expected

CVS Group has responded to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) summary of its Final Decision Report in the veterinary services market investigation.

The final report has not introduced any additional remedies beyond those announced in the additional decision.

CVS’s Board expects trading to continue in line with market expectations. Analyst forecasts are £713mn for full-year revenue and £142mn for underlying cash profit (EBITDA).

The shares were up 1.9% following the announcement.

Our view

The final result of the CMA’s probe into the veterinary industry didn’t contain any overly punitive measures for CVS. That and confirmation that full-year guidance remains intact provided a welcome relief bump to the valuation, which has been drifting since the last results.

CVS put in a decent set of first-half numbers. But higher costs and sluggish demand in the core UK market mean that it's relying on its Australian acquisitions to do much of the heavy lifting. Investors appeared somewhat disappointed not to see clearer signs of green shoots on home turf.

Consolidation in the UK has been muted during the regulatory probe, and its conclusion could reopen the door for CVS’s buy-and-build strategy at home, in what is likely to be a buyer’s market. Management is also hopeful that its vets will be less hesitant about offering clients more advanced treatment options, which could be a further positive for revenue growth.

The group’s a one-stop shop for pet needs - the biggest business is its hundreds of vet clinics. But it also operates an online pharmacy, Animed, and a Laboratory division that provides diagnostic services. The veterinary sector certainly has its attractions. People will spend on their furry companions, especially when it comes to health, no matter what's going on in the economy. Following a pandemic-driven boom, the pet population has stabilised, but as these animals age, they’re likely to require more veterinary care.

Acquisitions remain key, with the focus currently on Australia, where similarities with the UK market should allow smooth integration into the group. However, one notable difference is that practices down under tend to be larger, which is beneficial for margins.

Net debt levels should provide at least some headroom for further deals, though the pace of investment suggests little scope for meaningful increases to modest shareholder payout levels in the near term.

We see CVS as a high-quality business in an attractive market. The shift in focus to Australia looks like a good move, and with the overhang of regulatory intervention now effectively removed, we think there’s scope for sentiment to recover. But there’s still some work to be done in the second half if CVS is to make this year’s forecasts. With headwinds still blowing in the group’s biggest market, further disappointments can’t be ruled out.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The healthcare industry is largely medium-risk in terms of ESG, with companies in Europe and the US trending toward the lower end of the spectrum due to more stringent regulations. Risk also varies by subindustry, with Pharmaceuticals categorised as medium/high risk due to higher exposure and weaker management. Across the board, product governance is the most acute risk, with business ethics, labour relations and data privacy also contributing. Providing reasonable access to healthcare as a basic service is also a growing issue, with greater concerns surrounding the social implications of for-profit healthcare companies.

According to Sustainalytics, CVS Group’s management of ESG risks is average.

Issues of note include poor disclosures, resulting in substandard accountability to investors and the public. The CMA investigation highlighted business ethics as a key ESG risk to monitor with reform of the Veterinary Services Act the next important change to keep an eye on. Given the group’s reliance on highly skilled veterinary practitioners, labour relations and with it talent retention and attraction are also areas to watch.