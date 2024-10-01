Greggs: solid Q3

Greggs reported a 10.6% rise in sales over the third quarter, up 12.7% year-to-date. Like-for-like sales were up 5.0%, with September being the strongest month in the quarter. Performance continues to be driven by menu changes, extended opening hours, and digital channels.
The total store estate totalled 2,559 on 28 September 2024, with 140-160 net shop openings expected over the year.
Cost inflation is now expected to be toward the lower end of the 4-5% guided range, there was no other change to guidance.
The shares fell 2.2% following the announcement.
Greggs key facts
