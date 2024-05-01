GSK – strong first-quarter prompts another guidance upgrade

GSK’s first-quarter revenue increased by 10% to £7.4bn when ignoring currency movements. This was underpinned by strong growth in Vaccines and Speciality medicines.
Underlying operating profit rose 27% to £2.4bn, helped by a shift towards higher margin products and lower overheads.
Free cash flow improved from a £0.7bn outflow to an inflow of £0.3bn. Net debt was down 16.7% to £15.0bn.
GSK declared a first-quarter dividend of 15p per share, with full-year guidance of 60p unchanged.
Revenue growth’s now expected at the upper end of the 5-7% range, and underlying profit growth guidance has shifted higher from 7-10% to 9-11%.
The shares were up 1.5% in mid-morning trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
GSK key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.