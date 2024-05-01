GSK – strong first-quarter prompts another guidance upgrade

GSK’s first-quarter revenue increased by 10% to £7.4bn when ignoring currency movements. This was underpinned by strong growth in Vaccines and Speciality medicines.

Underlying operating profit rose 27% to £2.4bn, helped by a shift towards higher margin products and lower overheads.

Free cash flow improved from a £0.7bn outflow to an inflow of £0.3bn. Net debt was down 16.7% to £15.0bn.

GSK declared a first-quarter dividend of 15p per share, with full-year guidance of 60p unchanged.

Revenue growth’s now expected at the upper end of the 5-7% range, and underlying profit growth guidance has shifted higher from 7-10% to 9-11%.

