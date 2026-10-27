HSBC (Q3 Results): revenue a touch light, guidance held

Third-quarter underlying revenue rose 4.5% to $18.7bn ($19.0bn expected). That was driven by higher banking net interest income, plus stronger transaction banking and trading fees.

Underlying profit before tax rose 10% to $10.0bn. Credit impairments fell 17% to $0.8bn ($1.1bn expected).

The CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial resilience, was 13.9% at the end of the quarter, just below the 14.0-14.5% target range. A third interim dividend of $0.10 per share was announced alongside a new share buyback of up to $1bn.

Full year guidance was maintained, including banking net interest income of 'at least' $46bn.

The shares fell 6.9% in early trading.

Our view

HSBC's third quarter was a little softer than hoped. Profits came in broadly as expected, but that leaned on lower credit losses, with banking net interest income and wealth both falling short. Guidance was held, though hitting the full year target now implies a weaker run-rate heading into 2027, which could weigh on forecasts. Costs are also moving higher as the group invests for growth.

The main drag came from Hong Kong, where customers continue to move cash out of everyday accounts and into higher-paying fixed-term deposits, which now make up 38% of the total, up from 36% last quarter. That shift squeezes the margin HSBC earns on its deposit base, and with interest rates still elevated, there's little sign of it reversing soon.

Beneath that, the core franchise looks healthy. Loan growth accelerated again, with Hong Kong building on its return to growth and the UK remaining strong. Deposits are growing too, which supports income even if margins are under some pressure.

There is a trade-off. Stronger lending uses capital, and the CET1 ratio slipped just below the target range. The good news is that new banking rules arriving in January change how banks measure the riskiness of their loans. HSBC now expects a bigger boost than previously flagged. That gives more room to keep buybacks flowing while still funding loan growth, easing one of the key concerns from last quarter, though no returns are guaranteed.

The Hang Seng integration and wider simplification remain a key call on execution. Savings of around $2bn are on the table, though some could be reinvested. Alongside ongoing disposals, the strategy should leave a simpler group focused on areas where HSBC has the strongest positions.

Fee income offers another route to growth. Transaction banking and trading were strong, and while wealth was softer this quarter, largely due to insurance, inflows of new money in Asia remain healthy. HSBC has scale and established leadership positions here, making it an attractive long-term growth engine.

Credit quality looks manageable, with impairments lower this quarter. Hong Kong commercial property still needs watching, but there was little evidence of broad-based deterioration.

The global footprint remains a differentiator, and HSBC is our preferred UK-listed name for Asian exposure. That said, UK-focused banks have a clearer medium-term growth path and fewer competing demands on capital.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risk

The financials sector is medium-risk in terms of ESG. Product governance is the largest risk for most companies, especially those in the US and Europe with enhanced regulatory scrutiny. Data privacy and security is also an increasingly important risk for banks and diversified financial firms. Business ethics, ESG integration and labour relations are also worth monitoring.

According to Sustainalytics, HSBC’s management of material ESG issues is strong.

HSBC faces risks from business ethics and product governance because of its involvement in related lawsuits and investigations. The $1.1bn provision set aside for the Madoff case is an example of a legacy issue working through the system, though compared to the group's market cap, it’s not a huge dial mover.

Policies against money laundering, bribery, and corruption also have gaps. Although HSBC's credit and loan standards generally meet industry norms, its approach to client engagement on climate issues, particularly in Asia, lacks sufficient evidence.