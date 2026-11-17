Monday’s third quarter update showed £5.8bn of bulk annuity transactions (where Legal & General take on a company pension scheme) in the first nine months, broadly flat on last year.

In asset management, clients withdrew £28bn more from Legal & General products than they put in. Outflows slowed in the third quarter and were better than expected. Assets under management rose 4% to £1.23trn, slightly ahead of forecasts.

The retail business grew strongly. Money coming into workplace pensions was up 57% to £8.0bn, ahead of expectations. Retail annuity sales rose 25% to £1.5bn and protection sales were up 21%.

The Solvency II ratio, a measure of balance sheet strength, rose to 213% from 201% at the half year.

L&G still expects earnings per share growth to come in above its 6-9% target range for 2026.

Our view

L&G's third quarter was a mixed bag. Retail was the clear bright spot, while bulk annuity volumes were lighter than hoped. Guidance was reiterated though, and management still expects earnings growth to beat its 2026 range.

L&G's operations span retirement, retail and asset management. The group has become simpler after selling its US protection business and combining its public and private asset management units. We support the direction of travel, and plans for around 1,000 fewer roles by mid-2027 should make the business leaner still.

Pension risk transfers, or bulk annuities, remain central to the model. These see L&G take on responsibility for paying some or all of a company's final salary pensions. In return, it receives a lump sum that can be managed by its Asset Management arm. Those links across the group help support margins.

But the market is changing. Most schemes are now well funded, and new rules give them more freedom to keep running themselves or move to cheaper alternatives. That means there's less urgency to hand pensions over to an insurer. At the same time, more insurers are chasing deals, pushing prices down. Third-quarter volumes came in below expectations, and while the timing of big deals is lumpy, we think the days of rapid growth here are behind us and L&G is more exposed than most.

On a positive note, Retail is becoming an increasingly important part of the story. Workplace pension inflows are growing strongly as newly won schemes come on board, and retail annuity and protection sales are moving in the right direction too. Most of these need less capital, and they should help spread earnings beyond bulk annuities over time.

Asset Management has made good progress this year, and outflows have slowed markedly. However, the loss of a large client mandate meant new revenue growth stalled in the third quarter. Building a consistent track record here remains key.

The balance sheet is in great shape, with the solvency ratio rising to 213%. That supports the dividend and ongoing buyback, though returns are never guaranteed.

There are plenty of strengths, including a leading retirement franchise, fast-growing retail operations and an improving Asset Management business. We see the 7.4% prospective yield as attractive, but at around 12.4 times expected earnings, the valuation sits well above its long-term average. With the bulk annuity market getting tougher and few obvious near-term catalysts, we remain cautious from these levels.