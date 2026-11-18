Third-quarter revenue rose 103% to a record $116bn ($109bn expected). Underlying operating profit rose 116% to $77.9bn ($71.9bn expected).

Free cash flow almost doubled to $43.8bn. A record $28.1bn went back to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. The board authorised another $150bn of buybacks, taking the total remaining to $227bn, expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be around $130bn, plus or minus 3%, helped by an extra week in the quarter. The gross margin is expected to be between 71% and 72%.

The shares were up 4.8% in after-hours trading.

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Our view

These results were exactly what Nvidia needed, and a timely reminder that the engine room is in good shape. Demand is still running ahead of supply, and even with new US export restrictions, next year's growth outlook was nudged higher.

The Rubin ramp is the standout. Nvidia's newest chips are being taken up faster than any before them, and demand is spreading beyond the biggest cloud providers to a wider group of AI and industrial customers. That broadens the customer base, reduces reliance on a handful of big spenders, and as the product mix improves, should help margins recover from next year.

The board is also opting to flex its firepower, with another major chunk added to the buyback and plans to return it over the next five quarters. A clear signal that the business can manage a dual mandate of investing in the AI ecosystem and handing vast sums back to shareholders, though no returns are guaranteed.

Interim boss Colette Kress did what she needed to, reassuring investors that this is business as usual. The board says it isn't looking to bring Jensen Huang back, but with talk of boardroom divisions, a return can't be totally ruled out. Either way, he's built a company that's bigger than one man.

Plenty of questions remain. Investigations are ongoing, key relationships were built around Jensen personally, and the long-term vision needs a new owner, all valid concerns that help explain the sharp fall in the valuation.

But we think the market is underappreciating what Nvidia could look like once the dust settles. Its immense growth hasn't been fully rewarded for some time, largely because of two concerns. One is circular financing, the fear Nvidia is effectively funding its own demand. The other is the risk that chips were reaching China, which could dent revenue if a crackdown followed.

Ironically, Jensen's departure has become the trigger to tackle both. Management was reassuring on financing during the call, and greater scrutiny over where chips end up should bring more clarity over time. If both concerns ease, we see a path to more, not less, confidence in the revenue outlook.

Taking a step back, the earnings multiple is now at its lowest point in over a decade at a point when the business is delivering record results. We understand why but also see that dislocation as the opportunity. Nvidia will push forward, confidence in the business can return, and we think the earnings trajectory is a strong enough tailwind even if sentiment stays subdued.

The risks are equally clear. The true impact of Jensen leaving will take time to judge and the near-term narrative overhang isn’t going away anytime soon.

The author holds shares in Nvidia.