Share research

Meta (Q1 Results): strong growth, capex raised

This was a strong quarter for Meta, but questions loom around the cost of its growing AI investment plans.
Meta share research
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Apr 30, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

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Meta reported a 33% rise in first-quarter revenue to $56.3bn ($55.4bn expected).

The number of people using at least one of Meta’s apps on a daily basis rose 4% to 3.56bn. Ad impressions rose 19%, while average price per ad rose 12%.

Operating income was up 30% to $22.9bn ($19.4bn expected), and margins were unchanged at 41%.

Free cash flow rose 20% to $12.4bn, with capital expenditure rising to $19.8bn as AI investment continues. Net debt, including operating leases, was $5.6bn.

Second-quarter 2026 revenue is expected in the range of $58-61bn. Full-year capex guidance has been raised to $125-145bn from $115-135bn.

The shares fell 6.6% in after-hours trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Meta key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

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Article history
Published: 30th April 2026