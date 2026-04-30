Meta (Q1 Results): strong growth, capex raised

Meta reported a 33% rise in first-quarter revenue to $56.3bn ($55.4bn expected).
The number of people using at least one of Meta’s apps on a daily basis rose 4% to 3.56bn. Ad impressions rose 19%, while average price per ad rose 12%.
Operating income was up 30% to $22.9bn ($19.4bn expected), and margins were unchanged at 41%.
Free cash flow rose 20% to $12.4bn, with capital expenditure rising to $19.8bn as AI investment continues. Net debt, including operating leases, was $5.6bn.
Second-quarter 2026 revenue is expected in the range of $58-61bn. Full-year capex guidance has been raised to $125-145bn from $115-135bn.
The shares fell 6.6% in after-hours trading.
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Meta key facts
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This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
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