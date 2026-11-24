Version 15 of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software is now rolling out. Tesla has said the latest version is 25 times better at handling safety critical cases.

In Europe, Italy has provisionally approved FSD, joining Finland, Slovakia and Latvia. An EU-wide approval vote has been delayed and is now expected in December at the earliest.

Quick Take

Based on what we’ve seen from user videos, FSD v15 looks like an impressive improvement. A 25-fold cut in critical interventions would be a huge leap, but without a baseline, that's a claim to test rather than bank. Still, if early signs hold up, this is the kind of step change that moves the story from promise to proof.

What's changed is that FSD is no longer just a nice extra. More than three quarters of new Tesla buyers in North America signed up for it last quarter, and it's increasingly a reason to buy the car in the first place.

The bigger prize is what comes next. Recent earnings calls left us with the clear impression that v15 was meant to be the unlock for a faster Robotaxi and Cybercab rollout, with management hinting that software was still the main thing holding back expansion.

The European rollout is also worth watching. Italy is the largest country to give provisional approval so far, but the bar for EU-wide approval is high. It needs 15 of 27 member states, covering 65% of the population, and current estimates suggest it's not there yet. A yes would unlock the region. A no would effectively shut FSD out after six months.

If v15 delivers, Tesla's autonomy ambitions start to look a lot more tangible and with the launch now underway, we're turning more constructive on the outlook. But plenty of that potential future growth is already reflected in the valuation which remains an overhang.

For our more detailed take on the wider Tesla investment case, please read our latest view.