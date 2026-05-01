NatWest (Q1 Results): guidance nudged higher

NatWest reported first-quarter income of £4.4bn (£4.3bn expected), up 10% year-on-year. Net interest margin rose from 2.27% to 2.47%.

Operating profit rose 12% to £2.0bn (£1.9bn expected), supported by strong top-line growth and good cost discipline. Impairments were higher, driven by weakening economic assumptions, but in line with expectations, and default levels remain low.

The group’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, was 14.3% at the period end (target = around 13%).

2026 guidance now points to total income at the top end of the previous £17.2-17.6bn range (£17.7bn expected), excluding any benefits from the upcoming Evelyn Partners acquisition.

The shares rose 2.9% in early trading.

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