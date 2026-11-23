Nvidia's board voted unanimously to reinstate Jensen Huang as President, CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately.

The board said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead after a series of meetings with him. It also said it had received input from senior levels of the US government and was confident his return poses no national security risk.

The shares were up 28.8% in early trading.

Quick Take

After nearly 2 weeks of boardroom twists, Nvidia’s main man is back. When Huang resigned, we said replacing him meant much more than filling a vacancy, and the market agreed. His return removes the biggest single overhang on the shares.

But that answer raises a question of its own. How quickly the board changed its mind shows how much of Nvidia still depends on one man. With no obvious successor, key person risk hasn't gone away, it's just slipped down the agenda.

Not every hurdle has gone, either. The independent investigation into reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort will run to its conclusion, and the board has set up a new committee to oversee export controls and national security. Washington is watching where Nvidia's chips end up, and management has admitted that new US restrictions on China could hit demand.

Our view on the business hasn't changed through all of this. Last week's results showed demand for Nvidia's suite of products is still strong, the roadmap is set, and the orders are in. Record earnings are being delivered at a time when the valuation is under pressure. That dislocation is where we see the opportunity.

Jensen’s return removes a key overhang, but plenty questions remain. We expect ongoing volatility in the near term.

For our more detailed take on the wider Nvidia investment case, please read our view following last week’s third quarter results.

The author holds shares in Nvidia.