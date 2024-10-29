PayPal: Q3 beats but guidance a little soft

PayPal reported a 6% rise in third-quarter revenue to $7.8bn, broadly as expected. Total payment volumes rose 9%, though there was a slowdown in growth from Braintree (unbranded card processing). Transaction margin rose 8% to $3.7bn.

Underlying operating income of $1.5bn was up 18% and ahead of consensus. That was driven by a higher revenue and improving margins.

There was a 31% rise in underlying free cash flow to $1.4bn and net cash was $1.9bn. Spending on share buybacks increased from $1.4bn to $1.8bn.

Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to show low single-digit growth, with mid-single-digit growth transaction margin growth for the full year.

The shares fell 4.4% in pre-market trading.

