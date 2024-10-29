Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

PayPal: Q3 beats but guidance a little soft

Third-quarter profit for PayPal has come in ahead of consensus, but the outlook suggests slowing growth in the coming quarter.
PayPal - guidance disappoints after strong fourth quarter
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Oct 29, 2024

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

PayPal reported a 6% rise in third-quarter revenue to $7.8bn, broadly as expected. Total payment volumes rose 9%, though there was a slowdown in growth from Braintree (unbranded card processing). Transaction margin rose 8% to $3.7bn.

Underlying operating income of $1.5bn was up 18% and ahead of consensus. That was driven by a higher revenue and improving margins.

There was a 31% rise in underlying free cash flow to $1.4bn and net cash was $1.9bn. Spending on share buybacks increased from $1.4bn to $1.8bn.

Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to show low single-digit growth, with mid-single-digit growth transaction margin growth for the full year.

The shares fell 4.4% in pre-market trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

PayPal key facts

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.
Latest from Share research
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 29th October 2024