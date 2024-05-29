Pets at Home - profits in-line with expectations

Pets at Home’s full-year underlying pre-tax profit was in-line with downgraded expectations of £132mn, which was down 3.2% on the previous year. The performance reflected weaker profitability in the retail business, because of distribution disruption and higher sales of lower-margin products. This offset overall group revenue growth of 6.9% to £1.9bn, including strong growth from the vet business.
There was a 1.6% increase in the number of active ‘Pets Club’ members, to 7.8mn.
Including lease liabilities, the group ended the year with net debt of £369.2mn. Free cash flow was 29.7% lower at £69mn.
A buyback of £25mn has been announced. The full-year dividend of 12.8p is in-line with last year, including a final dividend of 8.3p.
The outlook for the new financial year is unchanged, including underlying pre-tax profit of around £144mn.
The shares were unchanged following the announcement.
Our view
Pets at Home key facts
