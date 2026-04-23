Share research

RELX (Trading Update): strong start to the year

Performance has been strong over the first quarter for RELX, with guidance re-affirmed as the business shifts towards analytics and decision tools.
RELX share research.jpg
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Apr 23, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

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RELX has reported a good start to the year across all four divisions, driven by strong underlying revenue growth, new sales and increasing demand for AI tools.

Full-year guidance was re-affirmed, with the group expecting another year of “strong” underlying growth in revenue and operating profit.

The shares were down 3.0% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

RELX key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

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Article history
Published: 23rd April 2026