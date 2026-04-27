Share research

Shell (Announcement): $16.4bn agreement to buy ARC Resources

The proposed acquisition of Canada’s ARC Resources by Shell is expected to provide a quick boost to production.
Shell garage at night
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Apr 27, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

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Shell has entered into an agreement to acquire ARC Resources for $16.4bn, with $10.2bn payable through the issue of new Shell shares and the balance in cash and assumed liabilities.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year subject to the customary approvals.

On completion, the transaction is expected to immediately boost production by the equivalent of 370,000 barrels of oil per day. As a result, Shell’s targeted production out to 2030 has increased from 1% to 4% per annum, over 2025 levels.

The shares were down 2.2% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Shell key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

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Article history
Published: 27th April 2026