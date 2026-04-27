Shell (Announcement): $16.4bn agreement to buy ARC Resources

Shell has entered into an agreement to acquire ARC Resources for $16.4bn, with $10.2bn payable through the issue of new Shell shares and the balance in cash and assumed liabilities.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year subject to the customary approvals.

On completion, the transaction is expected to immediately boost production by the equivalent of 370,000 barrels of oil per day. As a result, Shell’s targeted production out to 2030 has increased from 1% to 4% per annum, over 2025 levels.

The shares were down 2.2% following the announcement.

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