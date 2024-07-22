Verizon – Q2 results broadly as expected

Verizon reported second-quarter revenue of $32.8bn and underlying cash profit (EBITDA) of $12.3bn, up 0.6% and 2.8%, respectively. Total wireless service revenue rose 3.5% to $19.8bn, driven by higher prices and an increased contribution from fixed wireless products.
Verizon gained 148,000 net monthly bill-paying mobile phone subscribers, better than estimates of a 128,000 gain. In broadband, 391,000 net new subscriptions were driven by growth in mobile broadband – though that was down from last year.
Net unsecured debt, the group's headline debt measure, fell $3.2bn over the quarter to $122.8bn. Free cash flow for the half rose from $8.0bn to $8.5bn.
Full-year guidance is unchanged. Verizon expects total wireless service revenue growth of 2.0-3.5% and underlying cash profit growth of 1.0-3.0%.
The shares fell 2.9% in pre-market trading.
Verizon key facts
