Visa's net revenue rose by 10.0% to $8.8bn in the second quarter, beating market forecasts of $8.6bn. Underlying net income grew by 17% to $5.1bn, 3% ahead of expectations.
The results reflect a stable consumer spending environment, with growth driven by an 7.5% increase in overall payment volumes, when ignoring currency movements. Growth in the key US region was 5.6%, although this has slowed to around 4% in the first three weeks of April. Europe was the stand out region for volumes which grew by 12.9%. Cross border payment volumes increased by 16%.
Free cash flow came to $4.3bn, whilst net debt had risen by 25.9% to $15.6bn since the year end.
There were $3.8bn in share repurchases and dividends over the period.
On an underlying basis Visa continues to expect low double-digit growth in net revenue, and low-teens growth in earnings per share.
The shares were up 2.2% in after-hours trading.
