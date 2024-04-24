Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more

Visa - beats expectations but full year guidance unchanged

Visa’s second quarter benefited from stable consumer spending but growth in the key US market has slowed.
Derren Nathan
Visa's net revenue rose by 10.0% to $8.8bn in the second quarter, beating market forecasts of $8.6bn. Underlying net income grew by 17% to $5.1bn, 3% ahead of expectations.

The results reflect a stable consumer spending environment, with growth driven by an 7.5% increase in overall payment volumes, when ignoring currency movements. Growth in the key US region was 5.6%, although this has slowed to around 4% in the first three weeks of April. Europe was the stand out region for volumes which grew by 12.9%. Cross border payment volumes increased by 16%.

Free cash flow came to $4.3bn, whilst net debt had risen by 25.9% to $15.6bn since the year end.

There were $3.8bn in share repurchases and dividends over the period.

On an underlying basis Visa continues to expect low double-digit growth in net revenue, and low-teens growth in earnings per share.

The shares were up 2.2% in after-hours trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Visa key facts

