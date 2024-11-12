Vodafone: H1 in line, but German weakness continues

Vodafone reported first-half revenue growth of 1.6% to €18.3bn. Service revenue of €15.1bn was up 4.8% on an organic basis, with an anticipated slowdown in Germany offset by growth in Other Europe, Africa & Turkey. Underlying cash profit (EBITDAaL) saw organic growth of 3.8% to €5.4bn.

There was an adjusted free cash outflow of €950mn (prior year outflow: €1.4bn). Net debt dropped 12% to €31.7bn.

Following the sale of the Spanish and Italian businesses, the capital return policy has been right-sized. An interim dividend of 2.25 eurocents was declared (prior year 4.5 eurocents), and the board is now targeting 4.5 eurocents for the year.

€1bn of the €2bn buyback programme following the Spanish sale has been completed, with another €2bn to be returned next year upon completion of the Italian sale.

There were no changes to full-year guidance of around €11bn in underlying cash profit and at least €2.4bn of underlying free cash flow.

The shares fell 4.4% in early trading.

