Whitbread (HY Results): positive trading continues

Whitbread’s first half revenue rose 2% to £1.6bn (£1.6bn expected). Premier Inn UK & Ireland sales accelerated in the second quarter, with double-digit growth in Germany largely driven by new room openings. Growth was constrained by a 9% fall in UK food and beverage sales, as the restaurant estate was reduced further.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDAR) grew 1% to £0.6bn (£0.6bn expected) as revenue growth and cost efficiencies more than offset inflationary headwinds.

Free cash flow improved 35% to £174mn largely due to a decrease in capital expenditure. Net debt including lease liabilities increased from £4.9bn to £5.3bn.

The interim dividend was flat at 36.4p per share.

Accommodation sales in the UK in the first five weeks of the second half were up 4.5% in the UK and 31.2% in Germany supported by both expansion in the estate as well as underlying growth.

The shares rose 3.2% following the announcement.

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