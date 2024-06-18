Whitbread – UK occupancy and room rates fall in 1st quarter.

Whitbread’s first quarter revenues were up 1% to £739mn, recovering from a 1% fall in the first seven weeks of the year.

On a like-for-like basis UK accommodation fell 2%, reflecting both lower occupancy and room rates, particularly in London. Food and beverage sales fell 1%, with strong in-hotel breakfast sales offset by softer trading at some of its branded restaurants.

Sales in German were up 5%, helped by a 3.6% increase in average room rates. The division is on track to break even later in the year.

Whitbread remains confident in the full-year outlook and has recently seen more encouraging trading in the UK.

The shares were up 3.1% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.