Fund Notifications

Stewart Investors Asia Pacific Leaders - fund manager change
First Sentier Investors, the parent company of Stewart Investors, has announced that Stewart’s investment management responsibilities have transitioned to FSSA Investment Managers, another of the group’s subsidiaries.
9 December 2025 | 3m read
Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent All Cap - fund manager change
First Sentier Investors, the parent company of Stewart Investors, has announced that Stewart’s investment management responsibilities have transitioned to FSSA Investment Managers, another of the group’s subsidiaries.
9 December 2025 | 3m read
Jupiter Global Value Equity – October 2024 further update
Aidan Moyle, Investment Analyst, provides a further update further to the planned departure of the fund's managers Ben Whitmore and Dermot Murphy and the removal of the Jupiter Global Value Equity fund from the Wealth Shortlist.
25 October 2024 | 2m read
Wealth Shortlist funds update: Liontrust Sustainable Future Corporate Bond
In March 2023, Liontrust announced that Stuart Steven would be retiring from his role as Head of Fixed Interest within the Sustainable Investment Team at Liontrust with effect from the end of September 2023.
24 May 2023 | 2m read
Pyrford Global Total Return – fund performance review
As part of our research and analysis, we analyse fund manager performance after charges, to find managers who are truly adding value for investors. As part of this analysis, we’ve conducted a review of the Pyrford Global Total Return fund.
31 October 2022 | 5m read
Vanguard Global Bond Index and Vanguard Global Corporate Bond Index added to the Wealth Shortlist
The Vanguard Global Bond Index and Vanguard Global Corporate Bond Index funds were added to the Wealth Shortlist of funds chosen by our analysts for their long-term performance potential on 15 December 2021.
15 December 2021 | 4m read
Man GLG Japan CoreAlpha – Stephen Harker and Neil Edwards to retire
Stephen Harker, lead manager of the Man GLG Japan CoreAlpha Fund is to step down at the end of March 2021 after four decades in the industry. Senior portfolio manager Neil Edwards will retire at the same time.
19 October 2020 | 2m read
Schroder Small Cap Discovery – fund manager change
Matthew Dobbs, manager of the Schroder Small Cap Discovery fund, will step back from full-time fund management from 1 January 2021. Dobbs' long-term colleagues Robin Parbrook and Alex Deane will take over as co-managers of the fund.
7 September 2020 | 2m read
Invesco Tactical Bond – change of manager
Paul Read, co-manager of the Invesco Tactical Bond fund will step back from the fund on 31 August 2020. Read’s colleagues Stuart Edwards and Jack Parker will replace him and join existing co-manager Paul Causer to form a three person team.
22 July 2020 | 1m read
