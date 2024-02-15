First Sentier Global Listed Infrastructure: February 2024 fund update

This research represented the views of the author at the time of publishing; however, it might not reflect their current views.

Investments can go down as well as up so there is always a danger that you could get back less than you invest. Nothing here is personalised advice, if unsure you should seek advice.

In this fund update, Investment Analyst Danielle Farley shares our analysis on the manager, process, culture, ESG integration, cost and performance of the First Sentier Global Listed Infrastructure fund.

Lead manager Peter Meany has a wealth of experience in the infrastructure sector and has built a strong team around him

The team target high-quality companies that they believe are mispriced

The fund has one of the longest track records in the sector, investing through different market conditions

This fund does not currently feature on our Wealth Shortlist of funds chosen by our analysts for their long-term performance potential

How it fits into a portfolio

First Sentier Global Listed Infrastructure aims to provide investors with steady dividend growth, inflation protection and long-term capital growth. The managers do this by investing in companies around the world that run or own infrastructure assets, favouring those that make a positive contribution to the world.

Infrastructure usually makes up only a small portion of global funds, so this fund could complement other global funds well or it could add some diversification to an income-focused portfolio. However, funds which invest in specific sectors may carry more risk so we think it should only form a small part of a well-diversified investment portfolio.

Manager

Peter Meany is the lead manager of the First Sentier Global Listed Infrastructure fund which he established in 2007. He has plenty of experience in the infrastructure sector, with 28 years under his belt. Prior to joining First Sentier, Meany was a Director and Head of Infrastructure and Utilities Research at Credit Suisse Equities (Australia) and an analyst at Macquarie Equities, involved in the development of the private infrastructure market.

Andrew Greenup co-founded the First Sentier Global Listed Infrastructure fund and has worked closely with Meany ever since. His key area of research is the utilities sector, focusing on companies in the US. Before joining First Sentier in 2005, Greenup was a senior equities analyst at Allianz Global Investors.

Edmund Leung was more recently made a portfolio manager in 2021. He’s been at First Sentier for 17 years and was the first person to join the team after Meany and Greenup. Leung specialises in the towers and utilities sectors, mainly in the UK and Asia.

The managers have built a strong team of analysts with varying backgrounds to call on for support, ideas and challenge. The managers prefer to work with a smaller team that they can develop and mould over time, while ensuring each area they invest in has sufficient coverage.

As the team has grown, analysts have been given more research responsibilities, taking some areas off the managers hands. This has freed up some of their time to focus on managing the fund.

Process

The managers invest in high-quality companies they think are mispriced. Though they don’t want to invest in a company simply because it’s cheap. They invest in companies which tend to hold unique positions in their market, offer services that are important to the end customer, have a strong financial position and a tried and tested management team.

As part of their process, they’ll evaluate a company’s liquidity, complexity and governance whilst assessing its value and quality against their 25-point ranking system. This means they’ll typically avoid investing in lower-quality businesses, but also direct investments in infrastructure assets.

Instead, they focus on infrastructure related companies which are listed on the stock market. This is because shares are typically easier to buy and sell (more liquid) than physical assets. The fund usually invests in 40-50 companies that are looking to solve some of the world’s long-term challenges such as the energy transition. Investing in a relatively small number of companies means each holding can have a meaningful impact on overall returns, but it’s also higher risk.

60% of the fund is invested in the US, with the rest spread across Europe, including the UK, and some higher-risk emerging markets. The team’s quality ranking system usually scores companies in emerging markets lower than those in developed markets. They are generally less well-regulated, and political and economic instability is also more likely. The managers have however found opportunities in Mexico, China and Brazil which make up 5.9%, 4.8% and 2.6% of the fund respectively.

Nearly half of the fund is made up of utility companies, which are at the forefront of the energy transition. Southern Company, one of the largest utilities in the US, was added to the fund in 2023 and was the 5th largest holding at the end of the year at 4.1%. Costly project delays at one of their nuclear power plants has led to underperformance over the last few years. As the plant nears completion, the managers believe that Southern Company has the potential to outperform its peers and they like that the company is run by a respected management team.

When companies perform well, they are moved to a lower ranking in the investment process. The managers have seen strong share price gains from US utility Sempra Energy and large US waste management company Republic Services, since they initially invested in them. These gains have reduced the mispricing of these companies and as a result both holdings were sold in 2023.

Culture

First State Investments was acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation in August 2019 and was rebranded First Sentier Investors. The fund was renamed First Sentier Global Listed Infrastructure, but the managers have retained the same investment approach.

The managers have helped to develop a strong culture since the fund was established and believe their team is here for the long run. Meany feels strongly that First Sentier is a great place to build a career alongside experienced, level-headed investors. Analysts are encouraged to get involved in other areas to help build their knowledge and add more value to the fund. They're also incentivised in a way we feel aligns their interests with those of investors.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) integration

For the team at First Sentier, ESG considerations are much more than a label or box to be ticked. Taking these factors into account is a natural extension of the same investment process they’ve used for decades. The team’s philosophy is founded on stewardship – when they make an investment, they see themselves as part-owners of the business and want to make sure it’s run in a way that’ll benefit all shareholders.

ESG issues form a core part of this. For example, they don’t like companies that make reckless decisions in the pursuit of short-term gains, rather than focusing on longer term, more sustainable growth. A business shouldn’t exploit its workforce, take advantage of tax loopholes, or skirt around industry legislation. Importantly, it should cause little, if any, harm to the environment around it. First Sentier has made a firm-wide commitment not to invest in companies whose primary business is to make cigarettes (or other tobacco products), or controversial weapons.

The team also engages closely with company management. It helps them make sure management remain on track with sustainability issues and means they can encourage a change in behaviour if required. If they don’t think a business meets their standards, or is doing enough to address a problem, they won’t invest. They produce an annual Responsible Investment report, and a Stewardship report. These reports outline the firm’s voting record, provide engagement updates and case studies, and present other ESG-focused research.

Cost

The fund has an ongoing annual fund charge of 0.80%, but a discount of 0.06% is available for HL investors, which reduces the charge to 0.74%. The fund discount is provided through a loyalty bonus, which could be subject to tax if held outside of an ISA or SIPP. Our platform charge of up to 0.45% per annum also applies.

Please note the fund's charges can be taken from capital, which can increase the yield but reduces the potential for capital growth.

Performance

The fund launched in October 2007 and for the period from then to the end of March 2015, its performance was measured against the S&P Global Infrastructure index. Over this period, the fund significantly outperformed the index, returning 94.53% versus 63.43%* for the S&P Global Infrastructure index.

In April 2015, Meany, along with a few other industry professionals, created a new index which they believed was more credible, structured and helpful to investors – the FTSE Global Core Infrastructure 50/50. Since this index was created, the fund has delivered returns of 85.58%, ahead of the 82.07% return from the new benchmark. Past performance is not a guide to the future.

Over the past 12 months, the fund has fallen by 3.47% but held up slightly better than the FTSE Global Core Infrastructure 50/50 index which fell by 3.56%. Lower inflation and rising bond yields have negatively impacted the values of infrastructure companies throughout the year.

It has been a challenging year for the utilities and renewables sector. China’s economy didn’t recover as many had expected in 2023, after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, which suppressed demand for natural gas. China’s struggling property market has been a headwind for the fund as well. ENN Energy has been the biggest detractor from performance over the year. The interest rate sensitive towers sector also hindered performance and Crown Castle, a cell tower operator, was a key detractor.

However, some investments in the fund did perform well over the year, with the toll road and airport sectors leading the way. Toll roads benefited from strong traffic volumes and inflation linked toll prices. CCR, a Brazilian industrial company which operates toll roads, was a contributor to performance.

Increased passenger volumes boosted returns for leisure-focused airports in Europe and Latin America. Among the fund’s top performers in 2023 were AENA, the Spanish airport operator, Flughafen Zuerich, the largest international airport of Switzerland and ASUR, the Mexican airport operator.

At the time of writing, the fund yields 2.9%. Remember dividends are variable and yields are not guaranteed nor an indicator of what you might get paid in future.

Annual percentage growth Dec 18 – Dec 19 Dec 19 – Dec 20 Dec 20 – Dec 21 Dec 21 – Dec 22 Dec 22 – Dec 23 First Sentier Global Listed Infrastructure 21.94% -6.64% 14.30% 8.52% -3.47% FTSE Global Core Infrastructure 50/50 20.29% -7.02% 15.94% 7.12% -3.56%

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: *Lipper IM to 31/12/2023.

Find out more about this fund, including charges VIEW FACTSHEET VIEW KEY INVESTOR INFORMATION

Important information - Please remember the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. This article is provided to help you make your own investment decisions, it is not advice. If you are unsure of the suitability of an investment for your circumstances please seek advice. No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal.