Do you really know who runs the companies you own?

The newsreel’s been tripping over itself talking about Elon Musk’s recent purchase of almost $3bn worth of Twitter stock. He’s now the social media platform’s biggest shareholder and has since made an offer to take Twitter over.

This is a high profile and somewhat unusual example. But it serves as a reminder of the importance of share ownership. There are multiple different ownership structures when it comes to listed companies. It’s an important consideration before deciding to invest.

Increased share ownership tends to equal more control over the way the company is run. It means these shareholders have more voting rights than other shareholders.

Here, we take a whistle-stop tour of different ownership scenarios, and what they could mean for investors.

How do I keep up to date with changes in ownership?

Founders and CEOs as majority shareholders

This one is more common than you think. The likes of Fraser Group’s Mike Ashley, or JD Wetherspoons’ Tim Martin are prime examples in the UK market. This scenario is when the person that set up the business is the single biggest shareholder.

In a lot of these cases, that individual is also the CEO. So, there’s an extra layer of corporate oversight controlled by one person.

There are benefits to this model. This type of shareholder is, in general, more invested in running the business for the long term. They will care even more about the company doing well, and are less pressured to achieve short-term success to please markets.

When increased voting power is in the hands of the company’s founder, it can mean bolder decisions are made than if a wider pool of more neutral parties pull the strings. Strategically, this can mean faster decisions and there are traditionally benefits for companies willing to grasp the nettle.

The flipside of this is it can be difficult for other investors to go against the CEO’s decisions if they hold a large proportion of voting rights through their shares. This can be challenging if the company is going in a strategic direction others disagree with, and there’s not too much that can be done.

Founder/majority shareholders are often synonymous with the brand too. Outspoken and unafraid individuals can be the very thing that draws investors in. This is all well and good, but it means the market reaction can be severe when it’s time for that person to step down. Or a PR blunder can have a disproportionate response to the company’s valuation when compared to a run-of-the-mill CEO.

What about family ownership?

This one is very closely related to the Founder scenario, but simply means multiple members of one family, rather than an individual, own the majority of shares. This is the case at luxury fashion powerhouse, LVMH, where CEO Bernard Arnault – who’s had the job for nearly 50 years – and his family own over 47% of the shares.

We’re very supportive of listed companies with family ownership structures. There’s even more motivation to protect the company for the long term, so a strong business and well-supported share price can be passed onto the next generation. If a company is your family’s crowning glory, there’s a far smaller risk of head-hunters being able to prize you away too, which reduces disruption to the investment case when it’s time for a changing of the guard in the top job.

The best kind of governance is when investors’ and management’s outcomes and priorities are aligned. This is more likely to be the case when there is significant family ownership.

Outsiders taking on large amounts of shares

This is what’s known as building a stake in a company. And there can be a couple of reasons an individual, or company will do this.

One possibility is a takeover offer. This is exactly what Elon Musk has done. It wasn’t too much of a surprise, as he’d refused a seat on Twitter’s board, which suggested a takeover bid could be on the horizon. In the UK, if a person acquires 30% or more of another company’s voting rights, then they must make an offer for the target company.

The other reason an investor might build up their shareholding is to try and influence how the company is run. Like we mentioned earlier, if an individual has a large chunk of voting rights, they wield more power. That can include over what will or won’t get voted through when it comes to changes at the company, and even who’s elected to the Board.

We talked about how activist investors can build influence at listed companies, how it happens and why in a recent article.

The other thing to keep in mind is, the market had a strong reaction to Musk’s stake-building before any takeover was imminent. It sent Twitter’s valuation soaring. The market puts a lot of weight on who owns a large number of shares – it really does matter to the outlook of a company.

Recent examples serve as a perfect reminder for investors to keep up to date with the ownership structure of companies they own. These can change quickly and have a real impact on how a business is run.

