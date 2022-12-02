Is there opportunity in utilities?

Utilities are companies that deliver energy or water to homes and businesses. The essential nature of their service translates into more reliable revenue, strong cash flow and some of the sturdiest dividends in the industry. Remember no dividend is ever guaranteed.

The UK’s main listed utility companies are worth around £117bn. Their scale is part of the appeal. They’re big because we can’t live without them.

Here, we’ll take a look at two of the UK’s biggest utilities. No company is the same and it’s important to understand the risks and opportunities of any individual company before taking the plunge.

Investing in individual companies isn't right for everyone. That's because it's higher risk, your investment depends on the fate of that company. If that company fails, you risk losing your whole investment. If you cannot afford to lose your investment, investing in a single company might not be right for you. You should make sure you understand the companies you're investing in and their specific risks. You should also make sure any shares you own are part of a diversified portfolio.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure an investment is right for you, seek advice. Investments, and any income from them, will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. Remember, no dividend is ever guaranteed. Yields are also variable and aren’t a reliable indicator of future income.

National Grid

Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

National Grid is one of the biggest energy utilities in the world. It delivers electricity and gas in the UK and America. It had around 15,000 miles of electricity transmission cable and overhead lines across the UK, New England and New York last year.

The group also owns and operates the infrastructure that converts unusable high voltage electricity from power stations into the lower voltage stuff used by customers.

Over the longer term, we’re especially encouraged by National Grid’s pivot towards green energy. This includes the sale of a 60% stake in UK Gas Transmission & Metering. If all goes to plan, the portfolio will be 70% weighted towards electricity in the near future.

In return for investing billions maintaining and upgrading its infrastructure, regulators allow National Grid to earn a reasonable profit, with the potential to earn more if it exceeds targets. That translates into predictable revenues, low borrowing costs, and feeds into what should be a relatively dependable dividend. The current prospective yield is 5.5%.

Of course, we can’t ignore the cost-of-living crisis. Regulators are under pressure to take a slice of energy company profits, which isn’t something that would derail the investment case in our view, but is something to monitor.

The huge surge in electricity demand also means National Grid’s in the spotlight for potential short-term blackouts in the UK. That increases the risk of a short-term dip in sentiment.

Debt is a little higher than we’d like at £46.5bn. Recent increases are partly because of higher interest rates which make repayments more expensive, and also due to the group’s exposure to inflation-linked debt.

In our opinion, the strengths outweigh the challenges at National Grid, which isn’t fully reflected in the group’s valuation. The tough economic and political backdrop increases the risks of ups and downs in the shorter term.

Severn Trent

Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

Water is perhaps the most basic of our needs. And Severn Trent is responsible for ensuring that more than 4.8m households and businesses in the midlands and Wales have a safe and reliable supply.

The regulator’s current five-year plan, which lasts to 2025, has reduced the financial returns water utilities can make and set challenging performance targets.

Soon after the introduction of this plan, Severn Trent set out a less demanding dividend policy targeting dividend growth at least in line with inflation, compared to 4% above inflation previously.

For the current financial year, analysts are forecasting dividend growth of 4.7% and that’s expected to be 8.6% next year.

Severn Trent isn’t immune to the current inflationary environment and neither are its customers. It’s offering support to 315,000 of its most vulnerable customers, with some of those reducing their water bill by up to 90%.

But it’s got some characteristics that leave it well placed to reduce higher costs. Only a quarter of its total debt has its interest rates linked to inflation. That’s considerably lower than some of its peers.

It’s also self-sufficient for about half of its own power requirement, which it generates from sewage sludge, and the collections of food and garden waste. At the half year Severn Trent’s power costs were up 75.3%. But the group’s self-generation capability meant the rise in these expenses were considerably less wholesale energy price increases of more than 121%.

As well as producing power for its own purposes, Severn Trent provides green energy and other by-products to external customers, and this forms part of the group’s small but growing non-regulated activities.

Cash profits from its business services division were up 28.5% at the half year, but were just 6.5% of the total. Only a very small portion of this came from property development, but there could be more to come. Real-estate business can be lumpy. However, the group expects property sales to generate nearly £100m in operating profit between now and 2032.

We see the non-regulated businesses as an important differentiator to the competition. Combine this with an anticipated double-digit return on its core regulated assets, and we see Severn Trent as one of the most robust utilities out there. This is however somewhat reflected in the valuation which is above the long-term average. That means there’s pressure to perform though of course nothing is guaranteed.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

