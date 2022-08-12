We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn't personal advice. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    12 August 2022

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • BHP is expected to report record-breaking profits
    • Balfour Beatty growth could be accelerated by attractive investment opportunities
    • We would like to see if Persimmon can maintain its impressive dividend

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    15-Aug
    The Phoenix Group Half Year Results
    16-Aug
    BHP* Full Year Results
    Genuit Group Half Year Results
    Watches of Switzerland Group Q1 Trading Statement
    17-Aug
    Balfour Beatty* Half Year Results
    Essentra Half Year Results
    Hochschild Mining Half Year Results
    Persimmon* Half Year Results
    Plus500 Half Year Results
    18 Aug
    Helios Towers Half Year Results
    Marshalls Half Year Results
    Rank Group Half Year Results
    19-Aug
    Apax Global Alpha Half Year Results

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    BHP – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    BHP recently announced its full year operational review where it experienced a 9% rise in Copper prices and 13% fall in Iron Ore, with the two making up roughly 80% of revenue. Coupled with a sharp rise in the price of coal, analysts are expecting operating profit to rise over $4bn to $35bn year on year. Although promising, we’re intrigued to see how management expect the new year to pan out, given the recent price volatility and early signs of a global recession.

    BHP’s also investing heavily into Potash, a less cyclical commodity by nature as farmers continue to grow their crops regardless of the economic cycle. Their Canadian Potash mine, Jansen, will be in focus for investors as it enters the construction phase, and it’ll be interesting to see if the costs and production timeframe remain on track.

    Investors will be watching for how well dividends have fared. With peers like Rio Tinto announcing impressive, but not record-breaking dividends this year, eyes will be focused on how much profit BHP will return to shareholders. As always, returns are never guaranteed.

    Balfour Beatty – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    The recent update from Balfour Beatty shined some positive light on what to expect next week. The company confirmed it remained on track to meet expected operating margins for Construction and Support services, while having “confidence” it will grow profits in 2022. That said, operating margins are thin, and we’d like to see how management expect the economic downturn to affect this.

    A focusing of attention towards infrastructure investment, particularly in countries like the UK where 90% of the domestic order book comes from the public sector, puts Balfour Beatty in an attractive position. As such, Balfour Beatty has confirmed there are “several attractive asset investment opportunities in the pipeline” and we will be keeping an eye on any further update on these next week.

    Balfour Beatty has maintained its full year share buyback programme of £150m and confirmed in the May update that £19m of shares had been purchased so far. As inflation persists, we would like to see whether management can comfortably maintain dividends in the short term.

    Persimmon – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    We’ve already received news from Persimmon that revenues are slightly down from last year as the group struggled to meet home delivery expectations in the first half of 2022. That said, a 4% rise in the group's average selling price has more than offset cost inflation. We’ll be paying close attention to the impact it’s had on profits and if management expect this trend to continue.

    Persimmon, much like its peers, faces a multitude of issues around labour shortages and supply chain constraints, adding pressure to margins. The in-house materials business may alleviate some of this pain, but investors should be focused on what affect this has had, if any, and if management expect headwinds to continue.

    Dividends will also be at the forefront of investors’ minds. With an impressive prospective dividend yield of 12.3%, markets clearly aren’t convinced the current pay-out levels can be maintained, so we’ll be watching cash generation closely.

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

