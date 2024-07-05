June’s most bought UK shares in the HL Stocks and Shares ISA

The UK casts its vote in the 2024 General Election today.

Labour are leading the polls, after a campaign to try and reassure investors and the City they’re a safe pair of hands.

“In all likelihood, the impact of a Labour victory on financial markets would be minimal, especially if the current poll predictions materialise. Even a large Labour majority is unlikely to dramatically unsettle investors. It would enable the new government to get on with their agenda which has largely been digested by markets.” Susannah Streeter, Head of Money and Markets

The election comes hot on the heels of a sustained rise for the UK market, although it’s down slightly from highs seen in May. It’s recently retaken its crown as Europe’s most valuable market for the first time in nearly two years.

Meanwhile, strong investor confidence in the UK market, and interest in the potential launch of a new ‘British ISA’, is suggesting a lot of Brits are enthusiastic about investing in the UK.

Our recent survey found that around a third of clients said they’d prefer to save and invest closer to home*.

Where did HL’s ISA clients invest in the UK in June 2024?

Here’s a list of the most bought FTSE 350 shares by number of trades (minus sales) by our Stocks and Shares ISA investors in June 2024.

Most bought shares June 2024 (number of buys, minus sales):

Information correct as at 1 July 2024.

How to pick UK investments for an ISA

Investing in an individual company isn’t right for everyone because if that company fails, you could lose your whole investment. If you cannot afford this, investing in a single company might not be right for you. You should make sure you understand the companies you’re investing in and their specific risks and be investing for the long term (five years or more).

If you're looking for more inspiration, take a look at a selection of five UK shares from our investment research team that they believe have long term potential.

Already invested in the UK?

You can make the most of the investment opportunity in the UK right now, but it’s important to invest across different countries, as well as industries and companies. This can help you reap the benefits of diversification.

*Figures are from a survey of 2,000 people by Opinium for Hargreaves Lansdown in April 2024.