Legal & General - a reasonable performance in tough times

Legal & General (L&G) reported a 6% fall in operating profit in the first half to $946m. That reflects the disruption and additional costs caused by the coronavirus outbreak, with the total coronavirus related impact thought to be around £129m.

The board recommended an interim dividend of 4.93p per share, in line with last year.

The shares fell 1.9% in early trading.

Legal & General shares fell 2.8% on the day of the announcement.

Half Year Results

L&G's annuities business Legal & General Retirement (LGR) reported a 10% increase in operating profit during the half, reaching £721m.

The institutional annuities business grew 12% to £585m, completing 29 bulk annuity deals worth £3.4bn with 25 of those in the UK.

The retail business saw annuity sales fall 15% to £421m, reflecting difficulty completing sales during lockdown. Sales have picked up more recently and the group increased its overall market share. Lifetime mortgage advances fell 26% to £362m.

The credit book has outperformed the wider market, with less than £300m of the £57bn book downgraded to sub-investment grade and no defaults.

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) reported a total net inflow of £5.6bn during the half, and together with market movements that saw total Assets Under Management (AUM) rise 9.3% to £1.2trn. That saw revenues rise 7.6% to £467m, although higher costs meant operating profits only rose 2.1% to £196m.

Legal & General Capital (LGC) reported a 28.9% decline in operating profit to £123. That largely reflects the suspension of housebuilding activities at CALA Homes. The division also took a significant unrealised writedown in some of its assets.

Legal & General Insurance (LGI) reported operating profits of £88m, down 34.4% year-on-year - although that's before allowing for a £483m technical writedown in the investment book. The impact to operating profits reflects increased payouts from the protection book, as coronavirus led to an increase in mortality,

L&G generated a Solvency II operational surplus during the half of £0.8bn. As a result the overall Solvency II ratio improved year-on-year to 173% (2019: 171%).

Unrealised negative investment results and the insurance writedown meant Legal & General achieved a return on equity during the half of 6.3%.

