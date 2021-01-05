Next - far better Christmas than feared

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Next reported a decline in full price sales of just 1.1% in the nine weeks to 26 December, far better than guidance for an 8% decline. That's despite the closure of many stores in the run-up to Christmas and reflects good growth in online sales.

Full year, full price sales up to 26 December were 16.5% lower than last year, reflecting disruption at the start of the year. However, the better than expected sales in November and December mean underlying full year profits before tax are expected to come in at £370m.

The shares rose 8.0% in early trading.

Our view

Lockdowns have sifted the strong from the weak in the world of retail, and few clothing retailers have weathered the storm better than Next.

Despite stores around the UK closing in the week before Christmas, a strong online performance meant overall sales that week actually came in ahead of last year. While the new national lockdown is expected to see sales fall around 3% year-on-year in the first half of 2021, we'd see that as a pretty positive result all things considered.

But it's Next's stock management where its performance has been particularly impressive - the amount of excess stock that found its way into the end of season sale actually fell year-on-year. That really surprised us, and in a good way.

Retailers are spinning a lot of plates right now, but stock management is arguably the most important. Piles of unsold items can ultimately act as a drag on gross margins, profits and cash flow. In fact, cash flow this year has been so strong Next's been able to dramatically decrease the debt pile, which no longer seems over-burdensome.

Given the information to hand, we think Next is well equipped to weather the current disruption. Profit and sale upgrades in a pandemic will do a lot to put analysts' fears to bed. That means the focus should be on the bigger, longer-term picture.

Next has a stronger online business than many peers thanks in part to its history as a catalogue company. The infrastructure needed to deliver a postal order is, after all, not that different to what's need to deliver an online order.

These solid foundations mean the group's well placed to capitalise on the longer-term shift to online shopping. Capital expenditure plans could put cash flow under pressure, but are necessary to capitalise on new opportunities - particularly in overseas markets where online sales have been growing fast.

Next has also done a good job of managing it's store estate. Shops typically have shorter, and more favourable leases than peers, and are more focussed on out of town retail outlets that have been faring better. This is a real bonus and gives the group extra flexibility.

We're not out of the woods yet and the long-term economic outlook for the UK is crucial. Any sustained economic slowdown would be particularly bad news for the finance business (where Next customers pay using credit). Bad debts are low for now, but any increase would see what is usually a nice extra revenue stream become a drag on performance.

Ultimately we think a lot of Next's long-term strengths remain in play. But investors should keep in mind that near term ups and downs are pretty much guaranteed.

Next key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 17.6

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 13.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Christmas Trading Update

Fourth quarter sales saw a 38% increase in full price sales online (up 36% in the UK and 43% overseas). That offset most of a 43% decline in shop sales over the same period. For the year as a whole online sales rose 10% (9% UK and 13% overseas), while in-store sales fell 46%.

Product trends in the fourth quarter remained similar in the fourth quarter to the year as a whole - with Childrenswear, Home, Loungewear and Sportswear doing well and work and event wear selling badly. Return rates remain much lower than last year, reflecting the shift to lower return product areas.

Surplus stock going into the end of season sale was 12% lower than last year. However, the increased emphasis on online for clearance will increase costs associated with the sale.

Out of town Retail Parks have continued to do better than those in city centres and shopping centres. Meanwhile, the total number of active online customers rose to 8.2m, a 24.1% increase from last year. That reflects a 24.6% increase in UK customers (now at 6.3m) and a 22.4% increase in overseas customers (now at 1.9m).

The number of customers making purchases on credit recovered in the second half and continued to grow in the run-up to Christmas and is now 2% up on last year. Payment rates are slightly ahead of last year, reducing the overall amount on loan despite increased sales. Default rates are still below the level seen last year.

Next now expects £370m of full year underlying profit before tax. The effect of an extra 53rd week in the year and write downs in property value mean reported profit before tax is expected to be £342m. Year end net debt is expected to fall £487m to £625m.

Given the uncertainty the group has provided a very wide guidance range for 2021. Next expects sales for the year as a whole come in somewhere between a 4% rise and 3.5% fall, the two extremes would imply profits before tax of £735m and £600m respectively.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.