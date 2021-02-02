BP - disposals keep cash ticking over in pandemic slump

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

BP reported full year revenues of $183.5bn, down 35.1% year-on-year. That reflects the effect of lower production and lower oil prices on the Upstream business, and lower sales in Downstream as the pandemic affected demand for motor and aviation fuel.

Underlying profits fell from $10.0bn a year ago to a $5.7bn loss in 2020, as the revenue decline more than offset cost savings including 10,000 job losses.

The group announced a quarterly dividend of 5.25 US cents per share.

BP share fell 3.3% in early trading.

Our View

Third Quarter Results

The Upstream division, which discovers and produces oil & gas, saw full year profits fall from $11.2bn a year ago to a $5.0bn loss in 2020. That reflects a 9.9% decline in production volumes, with the average selling price of the division's products falling 30.8%. Lower production largely follows certain asset disposals, with underlying production volumes down 3.5% due to reduced capital expenditure and hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico.

Underlying profit in the Downstream division fell 51.9% to $3.1bn. Overall refinery availability actually improved on last year, but throughput still fell slightly and reduced demand due to the pandemic meant refining margins nearly halved. The effect was particularly dramatic in fuels where underlying profits fell 57.2% to $2.0bn, with retail fuel sales down 14% and aviation fuel sales down 50%. January retail volumes were down 20%, compared to an 11% decline in the fourth quarter.

Rosneft's underling profits fell from $2.4bn a year ago to $56m in 2020. That largely reflects lower oil prices, together with some currency and tax headwinds. Other Businesses and Corporate, which includes all of BP's renewable energy activities, saw losses improve - from a $1.3bn loss last year to a $1.0bn loss this year.

BP reported full year operating cash flow of $12.2bn, with Gulf of Mexico payments of $1.6bn. Capital expenditure totalled $14bn, of which $2.0bn was spent on acquisitions and investments. As a result the group saw a free cash outflow of $144m in the half.

BP has now completed 50% of its planned $25bn of disposals by 2025, with divestment proceeds of $5.5bn during the year. That reflects the sale of BP's Petrochemical business to INEOS and Alaskan assets.

Net debt fell by $6.5bn year-on-year to $39bn, representing a gearing ratio of 36.0% compared to 35.3% a year ago. The group is on course to achieve its target of $35bn net debt by the end of 2021/start of 2022 (driven by organic cash flow and proceeds form disposals).

BP key facts 12 month forward Price/Earnings ratio: 12.0

10 year average 12 month forward Price/Earnings ratio: 12.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.8

