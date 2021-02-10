No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Heineken's underlying full year net revenue fell 11.9% to €19.7bn. This represents an improvement on the first half, thanks to a good summer and eased constraints on bars and restaurants.

Underlying net profit fell 49.4% to €1.2bn, although Heineken made a net loss of €204m on a reported basis.

The board will recommend dividend of €0.70 per share, a 58.3% decline on last year, representing 34.9% of underlying net profit. Heineken's policy is to pay out between 30% and 40% of underlying net profits each year.

The shares fell 1.3% following the announcement.

Our View

Full year results

Full year beer volumes fell 8.1% to 221.6m hectolitres, and premium products outperformed the broader market.

Heineken branded beer volumes fell just 0.4%, reflecting 18.7% growth in the Americas which was offset by a 23.0% fall in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Heineken 0.0 grew by double digits in all markets, although the low and no alcohol portfolio still declined slightly despite beating the overall market.

Underlying operating profit fell 35.6% organically to €2.4bn, reflecting declines in all regions. Reported operating profit fell 78.6% to €778m thanks to €1.6bn impairments and restructuring costs.

Over 90% of the underlying decline occurred in Europe, Mexico, South Africa and Indonesia. In Europe volume in bars and restaurants fell by 40% following government restrictions, while the decline in Mexico was in the mid-teens as operations were suspended in the second quarter and heavily restricted for much of the rest of the year. South Africa was similarly affected in the second quarter, and by a ban on alcohol sales in July and August, leading to a volume decline in the mid-thirties. Indonesian volumes declined by mid-forties, in part due to a lack of tourists in Bali.

The group engaged in a cost mitigation programme during the year which realised an €800m saving. The programme involved pausing projects, reducing discretionary expenses and cancelling senior management bonuses. Nonetheless, underlying expenses fell just 7.2% to €17.3bn, resulting in higher costs per hectolitre as sales shifted to lower margin channels. Heineken has reduced its workforce by around 8,000 people at a cost of €420m, which is expected to generate annual savings of around €350m.

Capital expenditure fell from €2.1bn last year to €1.6bn and free operating cash flow fell from €2.2bn to €1.5bn. Net debt fell from €15.3bn to €14.2bn over the course of the year due to positive operating cashflow, asset sales and positive foreign exchange movements.

Heineken did not give detailed guidance but expects the pandemic to continue to impact the business in the first half of 2021, especially in the first half. Revenue and operating profit are expected to stay below 2019 levels.

Heineken key facts Forward Price/Earnings ratio: 25.6

10 year average forward Price/Earnings ratio: 18.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

