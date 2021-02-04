Unilever - sales up but operating profit misses consensus

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year underlying sales rose 1.9%, reflecting a 1.6% increase in volumes and a 0.3% rise in price. Underlying operating profit rose 0.7%, ignoring the impact of exchange rates, to €9.4bn. This was a little behind what analysts expected.

Sales growth was driven by hygiene, laundry and in-home food products. Food solutions, out-of-home ice cream and beauty and personal care products struggled because of lockdowns.

announced a quarterly dividend of €0.4268 per share.

The shares fell 4.1% following the announcement.

Our View

Full year trading details

Turnover fell 2.4% to €50.7m, driven by adverse currency movements, which offset positive contributions from acquisitions. Underlying operating margins fell to 18.5%, from 19.1% last year.

Beauty & Personal Care (41.6% of turnover) saw underlying sales growth (USG) of 1.2%, which was entirely driven by volume growth as prices were flat. Growth was held back by lower demand for skin care, deodorants and hair care. Underlying operating margins fell 1 percentage point to 21.7%, reflecting a less lucrative mix of products sold and higher Covid-19 costs. Underlying operating profit fell 7.4% to €4.6bn.

Foods & Refreshment (37.7% of turnover) saw USG rise 1.3%, with the majority of this coming from price increases. Retail food business did well, but the closure of restaurants hurt Food Solutions. The Hellmann's and Ben & Jerry brands performed well. Underlying operating margins declined slightly, which fed into a 3.7% fall in underlying operating profit to €3.3bn. This reflected less lucrative sales (retail sales are lower margin than food solutions), and higher Covid-19 and commodity costs.

Homecare (20.6%) of turnover) was the best performer, with USG rising 4.5% - volume increases offset price declines. Underlying operating profit was €1.5bn compared to €1.6bn in 2019. Home and hygiene brands delivered strong growth, and Domestos did well, helped by being launched in China.

Unilever said online now accounts for 9% of business. It said part of the new strategy is to focus "particularly on e-commerce and digitising the distributed trade". The group also outlines it now expects restructuring costs of around €1bn for 2021 and 2022.

An improvement in receivables (the amount of money owed to Unilever) helped free cash flow rise to €7.7bn, from €6.1bn last year. This helped lower net debt to €20.9bn (€23.1bn in 2019). Net debt is now equivalent to 1.8 times cash profits, down from 1.9. This is expected to rise to 2x.

Unilever key facts Price/Earnings Ratio: 19.2

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 18.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

