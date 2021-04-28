Reckitt Benckiser - Hygiene supports revenue growth

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Like-for-like (LFL) revenue at Reckitt rose 4.1% to £3.5bn for the first quarter, reflecting strong volume-driven growth in Hygiene. Pandemic-related pantry stocking began in the first quarter last year, making this year's comparisons unflattering. Compared to 2019, LFL revenue was up more than 17%.

Increased investment in e-commerce over the past year meant online sales were 24% higher, making up 13% of overall revenue.

2021 guidance was unchanged with LFL revenue growth expected to be 0 - 2% for the year. The group also expects a 0.4 - 0.9 percentage point reduction in underlying operating margins.

The shares fell 1.5% following the announcement.

Our View

First Quarter Results

Strong volumes and improved pricing meant LFL revenue in Hygiene (47% of revenue) rose 28.5% to £1.6bn. Lysol, Finnish and Air Wick had strong performances, particularly in North America where 'stay at home' dynamics continued to boost demand.

LFL revenue in Health (32% of revenue) fell 13% to £1.1bn, due to a 14.2% volume decline. Sales of Dettol were stable and remained elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels. Double-digit revenue growth for Durex was the result of a strong performance in China where social distancing restrictions have eased significantly since the same period in 2020. An exceptionally weak cold and flu season meant the group's over-the-counter portfolio reported a near 40% decline.

Nutrition (21% of revenue) continued to struggle with LFL revenue down 7.4% to £742m. Lower birth rates in most markets meant volumes were down 8.6% and promotional spend in China partially offset price/mix improvements.

The group's medium-term outlook of mid-single digit organic revenue growth, and a mid-20's margin by the mid-2020s, is unchanged.

Reckitt Benckiser key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 20.8

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 18.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

