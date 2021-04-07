Ryanair - full year losses to be at better end of guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Ryanair expects to report underlying losses of €800- €850m for the full year, compared to previous guidance of -€850m to -€950m. The group's traffic fell to 27.5m from 149m in 2020, because of travel restrictions.

Ryanair ended the year with cash of €3.15bn.

The group said Easter travel restrictions and delayed recovery, because of the slower EU vaccine roll-out, would affect travel volumes in the new financial year. These are expected to be at the low end of the 80m-120m guidance range. Ryanair doesn't "share the recent optimism of certain analysts" and expects profits in the 2022 financial year to breakeven.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

With almost a year's worth of pandemic-related disruption behind us, huge losses in the airline sector no longer feel quite so shocking. Cost-saving efforts have limited the losses from dismal passenger numbers. But even the most frugal airline can't operate below capacity forever.

Ryanair is no stranger to belt-tightening--it's per passenger unit costs are significantly lower than peers' and that's put it in a stronger positions as air travel collapsed. The group has more than halved its quarterly operating costs, but it still burned through nearly €900m in the third quarter. Despite a respectable cash hoard, if the third wave of coronavirus washing through the EU means planes stay in their hangars for another summer, Ryanair could be forced to ask shareholders for more money.

Nonetheless, management's gearing up for full terminals. Select European routes are being expanded, as is the position at London Stanstead. The growing network will be serviced by new, more efficient, Boeing planes, with increased capacity and lower fuel usage.

None of that will matter, though, if enough people don't travel this summer. The group's already suggested there's been a delayed start to the season, and how long that drags on for will depend on the EU vaccine roll out. There's a risk management jumped the gun, sending cash out the door ahead of another lost travel season. Of course, if travel does pick up faster than expected, this bold attitude could give Ryanair a competitive edge.

Ryanair has also seen an increase in passengers willing to pay for reserved seats and priority booking. That's likely a pandemic-related shift as people are willing to shell out to distance themselves from fellow travellers. If this mentality sticks around post-COVID, it could hurt Ryanair's business model - packing people onto planes at ultra-low prices.

The economic winds are blowing against airlines right now. Even the low-cost airlines would suffer from an economic downturn and the industry will remain under pressure as long as travel restrictions are in place. Ryanair's bold optimism on the summer makes it a clear play on a rapid vaccine driven recovery, but the murky outlook for travel means the risks could well outweigh the rewards in our view.

Ryanair key facts Price/Book ratio: 3.8

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 3.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third Quarter Results (1 February 2021)

Ryanair reported a €305.5m underlying loss in the third quarter, excluding €15.3m of exceptional items mostly related fuel and currency hedges.

Revenue in the third quarter was down 82% to €341.2m, driven primarily by a 70% reduction in scheduled flights. The number of empty seats on each flight also rose to 30% from 4% in 2019. Passengers who did fly were more willing to pay for extras like reserved seating and priority boarding.

Management is still focused on cash preservation and operating costs declined to €673.6m compared to €1.8bn last year. Management is expecting training costs to rise in Q4 as the group prepares to take advantage of a recovery in travel demand over the summer.

As of 31 December, net debt stood at €2bn. The group had €3.5bn in available cash, which it plans to use to repay over €1.5bn of maturing debt over the next six months.

Ryanair expects 'intra-European capacity to be significantly reduced for the next few years, which will create growth opportunities for Ryanair.' The group upped its order for B737-8200 aircraft to 210 from 75 in December, some of which will be delivered in Q4. Along with increased capacity in Paris, Naples, Venice, Verona, Bari and Shannon, the group extended it's low-cost growth deal in Stansted to 2028.

Due to Brexit rules, it's no longer possible for non-EU nationals, including UK nationals, to buy Ryanair shares. However, it's still possible to buy American Depository Receipts (ADRs), which represent an underlying stake in Ryanair shares but trade in the US.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.