Whitbread - revenue below expectations

Covid restrictions throughout the year saw Whitbread's revenue fall 71.5% to £589.5m, below analyst expectations. The top line decline fed into a £635m underlying loss.

At present, 92% of UK hotels are currently operational and management's expecting strong summer demand in coastal towns, which represent roughly 15% of the group's portfolio.

In the year ahead, profits are expected to rise by £16.5m for every 1% uptick in sales. The group will need its hotels to be 55% occupied in order to break-even.

The shares fell 2.4% following the announcement.

Our view

Full Year Results

Covid restrictions for most of the year meant revenue for the Premier Inn UK was down 71.8% to £577.4m as overall occupancy fell to 29.4% (2019:76.3%). That translated to a £532.8m underlying loss. Between August and February, the division saw consistent market share gains with the Premier Inn controlling 14.7% of the UK market as of February, a 6.9 percentage point increase on last year.

Revenue for Premier Inn Germany was 2.5% lower at £11.5m as Covid-related disruptions outweighed the group's substantial expansion. The number of available rooms rose 349.8% to 4,880 as the group increased its footprint from six to 19 hotels. That meant operating costs increased by £20m. The division reported an underlying loss of £44.9m, which is expected to deepen in FY22 and continuing in FY23.

At year end Whitbread had access to £1.3bn in cash, the result of its £1bn June rights issue and £550m worth of Green Bonds issued in February. The group also had access to $950m worth of untapped credit. As a result, Whitbread's net debt position declined from £322.9m to £46.5m.

Customer deposit refunds were the primary reason for a £99.8m working capital outflow, though some of that was recouped by new booking deposits. Free cash flow was -£605.9m, compared to -£126.6m in 2019.

Whitbread key facts Price/Book ratio: 1.42

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 2.49

Prospective yield: 0.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

