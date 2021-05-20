easyJet - revenue and profits decline, as expected

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In the six months to 31 March, easyJet passenger numbers fell 89.4% to 4.1m. That fed into an 89.9% revenue decline, to £240m.

The group reported an underlying pre-tax loss of £701m compared to a loss of £193m last year, which was in line with guidance. Ignoring the effect of exchange rates, easyJet made an underlying loss of £728m.

The group expects to fly around 15% of 2019 capacity in the current quarter, with capacity levels rising from June onwards. So far, the group has seen a strong increase in demand for newly opened summer travel routes.

The shares fell 2.3% following the announcement.

Our View

Airlines are in a tough spot right now, and easyJet is no exception. While second quarter cash burn came in below expectations, no amount of belt-tightening can keep the high costs of operating an airline from chipping away at liquidity.

Thus far, management's been successful in meaningfully reducing costs. Some of those changes, like reductions in fuel usage, will benefit the organisation when things return to normal. Others, like staff cuts, have the potential to hurt the airline when things return to normal. Management believes it will have the flexibility to spring into action to capture pent-up demand this summer, but that will also mean a rise in costs. The group will need reasonably full planes to make it worthwhile.

While initial indications suggest pent-up demand is strong, there's no guarantee. Plus, we're concerned that high costs associated with COVID testing requirements and uncertainty about quarantine restrictions could keep large swathes of easyJet's customer base grounded. Another travel season lost to the pandemic would be a huge blow to the group's liquidity - more on that later.

The virus itself isn't the only risk for the sector, either. A prolonged economic downturn in the wake of the pandemic could slow the speed of air travel recovery. While easyJet's status as a short-haul, low-cost airline makes it less vulnerable than some of its peers, the group would still suffer if people postpone their holidays abroad to save money.

The bright side for easyJet is that the firm has been able to secure enough liquidity to get through the near-term. The group has access to £2.9bn liquidity going into the summer. That security net came at a price, though, including a government loan with restrictive terms that will limit dividend payments in the future.

We acknowledge easyJet's stronger-than-average competitive position within the sector, but our optimism ends there. The air travel industry is still rife with risk and we believe investors should take a cautious, wait-and-see approach with airline stocks - easyJet included.

Easyjet key facts Price/Book ratio: 2.37

Ten year average Price/Book ratio: 2.14

Prospective yield: 0.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half-Year Trading Update

easyJet operated about 15% of its normal schedule, focusing primarily on domestic routes. Planes were 63.7% full, which meant passenger revenue was down 91% to £170m. Revenue-per-seat declined to £36.93 from £55.60. This was primarily the result of fewer overall passengers, though per-passenger ancillary revenue, which includes things like extra baggage and service upgrades, was down 4.4%.

Headline costs, excluding fuel and currency changes, were down 59% to £844m, driven by the lack of flights and the cost saving programme, which is expected to deliver roughly £500m in savings during the current year.

Weekly cash burn averaged £39m in the first quarter and £38m in the second quarter, outperforming guidance of £40m. These figures don't include the £254m in customer refunds paid over the six-month period.

The business had a £1.3bn cash outflow, compared to an outflow of £105m last year.

As at 31 March, the group had access to £2.9bn in cash and undrawn loans. That translates into £5.2m per 100 seats, beyond the group's target of £2.6m. Net debt has risen over fourfold to £2bn, but outside a £300m payment due in March, the group has no debt maturities until 2023.

A Non-Executive Director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is also a Non-Executive Director of easyJet.

