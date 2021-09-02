Melrose - capital returns pick up

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Melrose said trading has been better than expected. Half year underlying revenues rose 5.6% to £3.8bn, reflecting a strong performance in Automotive and Powder Metallurgy.

Underlying profits rose to £109m from a loss of £80m last year. However, including restructuring costs, those associated with acquisitions and disposals and amortisation charges, the group reported a loss of £151m.

In addition to a 75p interim dividend, Melrose will return an additional 15p per share to shareholders, following the sale of Nortek Air Management and Brush. Melrose said it has capacity for "a significant further capital return next year."

The shares were up 4.5% in early trading.

Our View

Melrose relies heavily on the aerospace and automotive industries. These were upended over the last year, meaning profits took a nosedive. But pandemic-related headwinds are starting to subside.

Melrose's half- year results underscore management's ability to navigate through a crisis. The results were led by Automotive, the group's largest division, which posted a strong recovery as cost saving efforts helped underlying profits rise. Management expects to achieve its 10% margin target if sales return to 2019 levels in 2022. But that's a very big ''if''. We're mindful that obstacles--cost inflation, chip shortages and supply chain issues--are outside management's control, and are likely to keep a ceiling on progress.

There's been an uptick in narrowbody build rates, which should continue to gain momentum through the end of the year, which helps the important aerospace division. But air travel is unlikely to rebound fully until at least 2024. Fewer passengers mean fewer planes, and fewer planes mean less demand for Melrose's aircraft components. Weakness in commercial air travel will be a drag on overall performance for the next few years. To the group's credit, some disruption will be offset by exposure to the more resilient defence sector. Defence makes up 41% of the division's revenue.

Another piece of good news was the sale of Nortek and Brush, which offered a welcome relief for Melrose's balance sheet. The bulk of the £2.8bn proceeds are being used to pay down debt and reduce pension obligations. This was the right move in our view, as the new nimbler organisation will have more flexibility to cope with challenges ahead. Shareholders also got an extra 15p per share dividend. Moving forward management believes it will have the capacity to funnel even more cash to investors. Remember this isn't guaranteed.

The worst seems to be behind Melrose, but the coast isn't completely clear. While the group's progress in the wake of the pandemic has been encouraging, leaning heavily on automotive, a sector struggling against a multitude of headwinds, is risky. The market doesn't seem to share our concerns, with the group's valuation significantly higher than the ten year average. That increases the risk of near-term volatility if things don't go to plan.

Melrose key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 21.3

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results

Revenue within Aerospace declined 33% to £1.2bn. Underlying operating profits fell from £54m to £41m, helped by significant cost saving efforts. The group's started to see demand pick up in narrowbody build rates, a trend that's expected to continue gathering pace through the end of the year and beyond.

Half-year Automotive revenues rose 34% to £1.7bn, reflecting a strong performance in Europe, Asia Pacific and China. Underlying operating margins were steady at 6.2%. Combined with the higher sales, that meant underlying operating profits rose to £121m from a £64m loss. The global semiconductor shortage is a headwind for the division, but if sales return to 2019 levels, the group expects hit its margin target of 10%.

Powder Metallurgy saw revenue rise 43% to £522m, broadly in-line with pre-pandemic levels. Underlying operating profits were £60m, up from a £3m loss last year and the group's making progress toward it's 14% margin target. Restructuring in the division is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Revenue in Other Industrial, which now houses only Ergotron after the August agreement to sell Nortek control, was broadly flat at £109m. Underlying profits rose to £27m from £22m.

Melrose has reduced its pension funding deficit from £1bn to roughly £150m, ahead of schedule. This has halved the annual contribution to £30m.

Underlying free cash flow, which ignores restructuring and special pension payments, was £167m, up from £117m. Net debt, including the September capital return, fell from £2.8bn to £1bn, or 1.5 times cash profits.

