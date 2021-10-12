easyJet - losses starting to narrow

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

easyJet expects to report a pre-tax loss between £1,135m and £1,175m for the year to 30 September, versus current market expectations of £1,175m. That reflects a 50% reduction in losses during the final quarter of the year, when the group also generated around £40m of positive operating cash flow.

The fourth quarter benefited from flying 58% of capacity, versus 17% in the third quarter, with strong demand for internal European and UK domestic flights.

The group will not be recommending a dividend when full year results are published on 30 November.

easyJet shares were unmoved in early trading.

Our View

easyJet's £1.2bn rights issue was dual purpose.

Firstly, it helped shelter the group from "downside risks". That's accounting speak for giving the group more money to lose if toxic market conditions continued, even as the pandemic subsided.

Secondly, and more positively from a shareholder perspective, it gave easyJet the "flexibility to take advantage of long-term strategic and investment opportunities expected to arise as the European aviation market emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic". That means upping its presence at major airports, investing in easyJet holidays and growing its ancillary product (things like extra baggage allowance, leg-room seats and food) portfolio.

This is a continuation of the existing strategy - focusing on profitable Western European routes within major airports. It's an approach that sets easyJet apart from other low-cost carriers - who trim costs by flying in and out of smaller, less convenient airports.

Operating in the middle of the market - between premium flag carriers and deep budget rivals can be a difficult place to be. However, so far easyJet seem to be navigating the industry's considerable headwinds rather well.

The summer season showed signs of progress. Domestic travel inside both the UK and EU are well on the road to recovery. And while international journeys are still being held back by the combination of government regulation and consumer caution, easyJet's ability to flex capacity where it's in demand should pay dividends. October half term bookings for the Canary Islands, for example, are up 140% on pre-pandemic levels as the group shifts extra capacity to the Spanish holiday destination.

Trading is picking up, cost savings have been significant and following the right's issue net debt is around 1 times pre-pandemic cash profits. While we suspect debt reduction is still pretty high up management's to do list - and as a result dividend payments are not a priority - it looks like the group should be able to hold its own going forwards. In the absence of a major external shock we don't see the group needing extra funding from shareholders. That's a major step forward.

It's far too early to say that the hard times are over for easyJet, with the pandemic still lingering and economic turmoil also looking increasingly likely. So far, easyJet has made the best of a very difficult situation - weathering perhaps the biggest crisis to have ever hit the airline industry. But whether its strategy is the right one for the post-pandemic world remains to be seen.

easyJet key facts Price/Book ratio (next 12 months): 1.85

10 year Average Price/Book ratio: 2.19

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Trading Update

Headline revenue in the fourth quarter is expected to be around £1bn, with costs of £1,140m. Continued focus on costs reduction has cut around £510m from spending in 2021, nearly half of which are expected to be sustainable over time.

Cash burn, including fixed costs plus capital expenditure, during the quarter came at £36m a week, slightly lower than forecast. Net debt fell from £2bn in the third quarter to £0.9bn following a £1.2bn rights issue (of which £90m was received after the year-end). The group now has access to £4.4bn of liquidity.

The group expects to fly 70% of 2019 capacity in the first quarter of the next financial year. However, short lead in times from booking to flight mean there remains a high degree of uncertainty.

One of HL's non-executive directors is also a non-executive director at easyJet.

