Whitbread - business is waking up, but still some way to go

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Whitbread reported revenues in the first half of £661.1m, 39.0% below pre-pandemic levels, but well ahead of the £250.8m reported last year. The decline reflects the fact only essential business guests were permitted until May 17, and other restrictions were not fully lifted until 19 July. Accommodation sales grew 12.3 percentage points ahead of the wider midscale and economy market during the half.

The group reported an underlying loss of £56.6m, an improvement on the £367.4m loss reported last year, but well below the £235.6m profit reported pre-pandemic. The losses reflect lower revenue versus the relatively fixed nature of the cost base.

Whitbread's lenders continue to forbid the payment of dividends while certain conditions have been relaxed. As things stand that will continue until at least March 2023.

Whitbread shares were broadly flat in early trading.

View the latest Whitbread share price and how to deal

Our view

After stay-at-home orders saw Premier Inn guest numbers collapse last year, Whitbread is starting to see signs of demand recovering. Staycations meant UK accommodation sales were ahead of pre-pandemic levels over the summer holidays. Reassuringly Premier Inn results are also well ahead of the wider hotel market.

The revenue recovery will come as a major relief, since the group's cost base is relatively inflexible. In particular, hotel leases and debt interest needs to be paid whether the rooms are in use or not, while maintenance work cycles continue to tick round. Even at the current level of occupancy the group is struggling to cover its' costs.

That is unlikely to get any easier with supply disruption and labour shortages leading it cost inflation throughout the economy, but particularly in hospitality. The group is targeting £100m of cost savings to offset that headwind, with larger hotels, improved procurement and increased use of technology. All being well management think those efforts mean Premier Inn will return to pre-pandemic profits margins over time.

However, management have ambitions beyond simply getting the group back to where it was in 2019.

The group has continued to open new hotels in the UK, and with smaller competitors more likely to have shut during the pandemic the group will hope that gives it further room for expansion. Meanwhile German expansion is gathering pace - with a pipeline more than double the size of the current active estate. There's work to be done improving occupancy, currently running at just 32%, and currently low levels of brand recognition - but the group now has a platform from which to drive growth.

Longer term the group's balance sheet is a source of strength. Owning, rather than leasing, the majority of its hotels gives it assets to leverage if necessary. Despite that the group is running a net cash position, excluding leases, following a £1bn rights issue last year. While flexibility from lenders means dividends are almost certainly off the menu for the next couple of years, the group has plenty of firepower to fund expansion.

Generally we see Premier Inn as well placed emerging from the pandemic - although that's not to say renewed restrictions over the winter can't rock the boat. A price to book value that's close to the five year average (our usual ten year horizon is distorted by the sale of Costa in January 2019) suggests the wider market sees potential too.

Whitbread key facts Price/Book ratio: 1.66

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.78

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Whitbread

Half Year Results

Whitbread reported revenue of £650.6m in the UK, 39.4% behind pre-pandemic levels. That's despite opening 20 new hotels compared to pre-pandemic, now at 830, with 80,810 rooms. Occupancy in the half was 61.0%, compared to 78.3% pre-pandemic, with an average room rate of £52.63, down 17.9%. The region delivered an underlying loss of £17.8m, despite government support and reduced operating costs.

In Germany the group reported sales of £11m, up from £3.7m pre-pandemic. That reflects new hotel openings, which have gone from 3 to 30 over the period. Occupancy fell from 60.2% pre-pandemic to 32.0%, with average room rates of £36.49 compared to £64.15. The region reported an operating loss of £4.3m.

Whitbread has committed to opening 9,814 new rooms in the UK and 8,578 in Germany.

Free cash flow in the half came in at £139.2m, a significant improvement on the £426.8m outflow reported last year. The group finished the half with net cash of £60.2m, excluding lease liabilities of £3.3bn. That compares to £196.4m a year ago, excluding £3bn of lease liabilities.

Management believe UK revenue per available room could fully recover by some point this year, and are confident that UK profit margins will eventually return to pre-pandemic levels. The group has slightly increased its estimate for new UK rooms during the year to 3,500.

Find out more about Whitbread shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.