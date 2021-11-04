BT - results in-line with expectations

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Underlying revenue fell 3% to £10.3bn, because of declines in the Enterprise and Global businesses. Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) rose 1%, to £3.7bn, thanks to progress in the transformation programme, and wider cost management. Results were in-line with expectations.

BT has delivered its £1bn of gross annual savings 18 months ahead of schedule, and has now brought forward its £2bn annual savings target by a year.

The group declared an interim dividend of 2.31p per share, in line with the policy set out in May.

The shares rose 4.5% following the announcement.

Our View

The internet is an essential service, so even during a pandemic most of BT's revenue engines kept humming. However, the dividend was suspended, and even though it's back up and running, it's smaller than it was.

BT Sport is recovering now that pubs are pouring pints again, but BT is holding talks ''to explore ways to generate investment'' in the division, which may mean a sale is on the cards. Covid also impacted a lot of BT's smaller corporate customers. The speed of recovery in this area is uncertain, and will have a lot to do with how the wider economy fares.

Despite the challenges, underlying revenue isn't in free fall. That has everything to do with BT's biggest asset: the reliability of demand. But while the traditional businesses rumble on, it's important to look to future growth plans. These focus on BT's plans to profit from the rollout of fibre broadband and 5G.

The current plan involves significantly modernising and simplifying BT's operations and product line. This includes digitising customer journeys and moving customers onto the new 5G and fibre broadband networks, which have lower running costs than legacy infrastructure. Management were aiming to reduce costs by £1bn a year by 2023, but BT's smashed this target a massive 18 months ahead of schedule. The next phase, delivering annualised savings of £2bn, is now expected to be achieved by 2024, not 2025.

However, substantial improvements aren't free. Constant investment is one of the realities of the telecoms business, as infrastructure needs to be maintained and upgraded. We worry that despite the progress, BT will have to keep shelling out to keep itself on the cutting edge. It doesn't help that telecoms is an inherently difficult sector in which to deliver attractive margins. Both regulators and customers will always want more for less.

Another drain on cash is BT's large pension deficit, and the latest Triennial Review makes for sobering reading. The new payment plan is going to cost hundreds of millions of pounds every year for most of the next decade. Add to that the debt pile, which cost £770m in interest payments last year, and the demands on cash are considerable.

BT has its attractions. Its mobile networks are broad and generally high quality, while Openreach is unique and higher margin. Meanwhile BT Sport offers something that customers can't get elsewhere. But while BT is a strong player, it's in a really tough industry. It needs to leverage all of its advantages if it's to satisfy the never-ending investment demands and return to meaningful and sustained, dividend growth.

BT key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 7.1

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 10.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half year results (figures are underlying)

Consumer, the group's biggest division, saw half year revenue unchanged at £4.9bn, which resulted in flat cash profits at £1.1bn. The division was helped by an increase in direct handset sales, although performance was held back because of reduced stock availability owing to global supply chain problems.

Enterprise revenue of £2.6bn was down 5% because of continued declines in legacy products, which were partially offset by retail mobile revenue. Cash profits were up 2% at £852m, boosted by cost savings from the transformation programme and disposal proceeds.

Disposals and ''challenging market conditions'' meant Global revenue fell 14% to £1.6bn. Cash profits fell 28% to £207m, the decline was 21% excluding the effect of exchange rates and disposals.

Openreach was boosted by increased rented fibre and broadband products, including ''fibre to premises'' products and ultrafast broadband, with revenue rising 5% to £2.7bn. Cash profits rose 7% to £1.6bn.

Increased Spectrum costs meant capital expenditure rose 30% to £2.6bn, which contributed to a 15% fall in normalised free cash flow to £360m. Net debt of £18.2bn was higher than the £17.6bn at the same time last year.

Of future dividend plans, BT said: ''The Board expects to continue with a progressive dividend for future years, and to declare two dividends per year with the interim dividend being fixed at 30% of the prior year's full year dividend.''

