Fevertree - sales grow, but 2022 outlook hindered by costs

Fevertree reported full-year revenue of £311.1m, up 26% ignoring the effect of exchange rates. That reflected growth across all markets, with the strongest performance coming from the US and Europe. Supermarket sales are still above pre-pandemic levels, and sales in bars and restaurants returned in the second half in ''most'' markets.

The group warned EBITDA margins had been impacted by supply chain disruption and broader uncertainty in the second half. However, strong sales meant profits for the full-year are expected to be in line with expectations.

Looking forward, the group said it's ''clear that cost headwinds in 2022 will be more significant than we anticipated, and whilst we are employing a range of mitigating actions, margins are expected to remain broadly flat in 2022''.

The shares fell 6.6% in early trading.

Our View

Fevertree's margins concern us. The latest round of margin pressure suggests it doesn't have as much of a grip on costs as we'd like. Bar and restaurant sales are more lucrative. As life gets back to normal, we'd expected margins to be taken along for the ride, especially as US freight costs start to calm down.

This will be something we keep a close eye on moving forwards. While we give them the benefit of the doubt for now, there are some positives to consider.

The UK is back to modest growth, while new flavoured soda launches and marketing tie-ups with spirit manufacturers are helping sales in the US and Europe. It's worth noting that the group is benefitting from very weak comparators - in 2020 many customers were shut and several of those that were open were running down existing inventory rather than buying more stock. But still, underlying growth looks healthy in both Fevertree's core and growth markets.

In the past Fevertree has benefited from significant operational gearing. It outsources most of its operations - think bottlers and distributors - and that gives the group flexibility and makes expansion cheaper. A lean operating model means profits drop straight through to cash to reinvest to fund growth. Although significant inventory build means that link has been temporarily disrupted in the aftermath of the pandemic.

However, despite the recovery, explosive UK growth is over - there's a limit to how much premium tonic you can sell and it looks like Fevertree is approaching it. In order to keep making progress international expansion is key, particularly in the US.

Logistical challenges, particularly those associated with getting stock to the US are hitting margins. The group hopes to address them through new bottling partnerships in the US, with a second site now confirmed and set to increase production in the first half. The group's still beholden to challenges though, including a shortage of HGV drivers and input cost increases. The later in particular looks set to remain a moderate headwind for the rest of this year.

Overall we think Fevertree is better placed today than it was at the start of the pandemic - and there's not many business where you can say that. But the stock trades on a very high valuation, and if margins don't start to look a bit brighter soon, we struggle to see how that can be justified.

Fevertree key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 50.2

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing: 47.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Trading Update (constant currency)

UK revenue grew by 15% to £118.3m, which was ahead of expectations. That reflects the recovery of the on-trade (bars and restaurants), where sales grew 59% and market share in the mixer category improved. As long mixed drinks increased in popularity, off-trade (shops) sales were at similar levels to last year, around 20% up on 2019.

Revenue in the US saw a 41% rise to £77.9m. The group launched its second production site in December, with production set to gradually increase into the first half of 2022. That should improve supply chain efficiencies and reduce costs. Off-trade sales pushed beyond 2020 levels as the brand continues to grow in the region.

Performance in Europe was ''significantly ahead of expectations'', with revenue increasing 40% to £88.2m. The summer tourist season helped on-trade sales rebound quickly when bars and restaurants reopened. And increased interest in the mixer category from both retailers and spirit partners meant supermarket sales continued to perform well.

Rest of World saw sales grow 6% on a reported basis to £26.7m, slightly behind guidance. Underlying sales growth continued, with key markets Australia and Canada driving growth.

Revenue for the 2022 financial year is expected to come in between £355m - £365m, with EBITDA between £69m - £72m.

