GlaxoSmithKline - Unilever offer rejected

GlaxoSmithKline rejected Unilever's £50bn offer to buy its Consumer Healthcare business and will continue with plans for a demerger in mid-2022. GSK said the offer "fundamentally undervalued" the business.

Management believes it can deliver organic sales growth of 4-6% over the medium term, driven by innovation in the US and China and growth in emerging markets.

The shares were up 4% following the announcement.

Our view

The rebuffed Unilever offer for GSK's Consumer segment suggests management sees big things ahead for that part of the business. That arm of the business fit's into a larger strategic shift that's been in the works for some time.

GSK's has been stuck in limbo for much of the last three years - and while the third quarter was better than expected, the fundamental challenges haven't gone away. GSK's long been held back by a ballooning debt pile, which it hopes to trim somewhat with a major restructuring.

GSK's planning to separate its Consumer Healthcare business in a demerger in mid-2022 that will hand existing GSK investors shares in the new Consumer company. New GSK is what's left behind and will house the Pharmaceutical and Vaccines businesses. It will retain a stake in the newly listed Consumer company, but this will eventually be sold off to help shore up the balance sheet.

A considerable quantity of GSK's sizeable debt pile will be passed on to the new consumer business. The consumer business will start life with a net debt to cash profits (EBITDA) ratio of up to 4.0, compared to the 2.0 times planned for New GSK. That makes sense - the consumer business is capital light and revenues should be relatively stable over the long term, unlike pharmaceuticals, allowing it to service a larger debt pile. Nonetheless the balance sheet set up means the Consumer business will probably start life with a pressing need to cut debt.

It's this need to clear up the balance sheet that's led to a 31% cut in the forecast dividend in 2022. And with the New GSK dividend expected to tick along at a lower level from 2023, and the Consumer business likely to be cutting debt at least initially, it could take years for the overall dividend to return to its current level. As with any dividend there are no guarantees.

There is, however, slightly better news on guidance for New GSK over the next five years. Operating profit growth is expected to average more than 10% a year, driven by growth in Vaccines and Speciality Medicines - while more mature treatments are expected to be broadly stable over the period.

That looks plausible considering the strong growth we've seen from these divisions. The group's been helped by the moderation of Seretide/Advair sales declines, and is looking to capitalise on recently approved HIV treatments, a growing pipeline of oncology drugs and a strong vaccines business.

Overall we find it difficult to get excited about GSK. Free cash at the combined business is well off covering the dividend and as a result debt continues to march higher. A dividend cut and asset sales after separation might go some way to solving the core problem. But the ambitious growth targets for the future are predicated on successful trial results. And drugs fall at the final hurdle all too often.

GlaxoSmithKline's key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 14.3

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 13.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third Quarter Results (figures given at constant currency) 27 October 2021

GlaxoSmithKline reported third quarter sales of £9.1bn, up 10%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. There was growth in every division, with double digit sales increases in both Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines.

Underlying operating profits rose 16% to £2.9bn, reflecting higher-margin pandemic sales, strong growth in New and Specialty Products and ongoing cost control efforts.

The group announced a quarterly dividend of 19p per share and continues to expect full year dividends to reach 80p.

GSK improved its full year earnings-per-share forecast to a decline of 2-4%, excluding the impact of Covid-19 solutions, which are expected to add between 7% and 9% to underlying EPS.

Sales in the Pharmaceuticals division rose 10% to £4.4bn, driven by strong growth in New Specialty products and strong sales of Xevudy, a monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid. This was somewhat offset by a decline in the Established Pharmaceuticals portfolio.

Increased sales of both Shingrix and the pandemic adjuvant meant Vaccines reported a 13% increase in second quarter sales to £2.2bn. Excluding the impact of pandemic vaccines, the division's sales were up 8% to £2.1bn.

Consumer Healthcare sales rose 8% to £2.5bn. Excluding the impact of brands that were sold or are being considered for disposal, sales grew 10% helped by an easier comparison due to restocking in the US last year and anticipated price increases in the US.

Spending on research and development increased to £1.5bn from £1.1bn. Excluding the one-off charge R&D spending was up 15% to £1.2bn.

Free cash flow was £1.2m for the quarter, up from an £180m outflow last year. This was due primarily to increased operating profit helped by a decrease in inventory and favourable comparisons to last year. Net debt at the end of the quarter stood at £22.1bn compared to £20.8bn at the end of December. £3bn in dividend payments was primarily responsible for the increase.

