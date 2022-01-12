J Sainsbury - upgrades profit guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

J Sainsbury's grocery trading was better than expected in the third quarter and important Christmas period. That reflects increased market share as the group invested heavily in reducing prices and expanding its food ranges.

General Merchandise and Clothing sales fell year-on-year because of weak demand, comparisons with last year's exceptional trading, supply chain issues and the decision to reduce promotional activity.

Total retail sales are up 1.4% on a two-year basis. The better-than-expected grocery results and cost savings means full year underlying operating profit guidance has been upped by £60m, to £720m.

The shares rose 2.3% following the announcement.

Our view

The pandemic skewed supermarket demand. That means it's important to look at the two-year picture, rather than comparing to last year.

We must admit, we weren't expecting a profit upgrade. We've been relieved to see the group target a more specific market. It's sliding down the value chain and investing heavily in reducing prices, to take on the competition from the likes of Aldi and Lidl. It's also bolstered its proposition and benefitted from impressive 'Taste the Difference' and champagne sales, as people went all-out in the festive season.

But for all the positive momentum, Sainsbury's faces challenges.

General Merchandise sales remain subdued, and while current events including supply chain disruption are partly to blame, there are structural declines in some markets. Sainsbury's is especially exposed to this market thanks to the acquisition of Argos.

The pandemic resulted in an expedited reshuffling of the Argos store closure and integration programme. While that makes sense on paper, the costs involved are huge and general merchandise is more exposed to shifts in discretionary spending. Lockdown-friendly electrical and household items found themselves rubbed off shopping lists leading to an overall sales decline. That means execution risk is high.

Groceries remain Sainsbury's bread and butter, and there are potential pressure points for margins. The group has done well to massively increase online capacity, but this comes with huge costs - which are likely to recur for a little while. At the same time, the decision to focus on lowering prices means that if volumes don't keep pace, profits will suffer. That's not a problem at the moment, but something we're wary of in the medium-term.

Aldi and Lidl offer even cheaper alternatives, then there are more upmarket offerings like Waitrose, M&S Food and Ocado. And with the latter two teaming up to boost M&S' online footprint, competition is at fever pitch. The sale of Asda and likely rejuvenation of the brand means we could be looking at another all-out price war. That makes the work Sainsbury's doing on its proposition very important.

We can't knock progress, especially because the balance sheet is also in better condition, which gives the group more breathing room while it attempts its restructure. It also adds some weight behind the not-insignificant prospective yield of 4.2%. Remember, yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income.

We are pleased with the direction of travel at Sainsbury, and we haven't said that for a while. For now though, we'd like to see exactly how successfully the group turns its plans into a longer run of profitable action.

Third quarter trading details

Grocery sales were buoyed by a successful ''Aldi Price Match Christmas dinner'' campaign, and over 2,000 lines have been added to the Price Lock Promise. New 'Taste The Difference' ranges went down well, and there were record sales of champagne and sparkling wine. Online sales rose 92% since before the pandemic, but fell 16.5% on last year.

On a two-year basis, total Grocery sales rose 6.6%.

Within General Merchandise, Argos sales fell 16.1% as the group faced supply chain issues and decided to reduce the number of days it offered reductions. General Merchandise sales in Sainsbury stores was down 15.7%. Technology, gaming and toy markets all declined by double digits. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, sales are down 11%.

Full price Clothing sales rose 38% on two years ago, but this wasn't enough to offset overall declines, and total sales fell 1.7%. Compared to last year, clothing sales are down 2.7%.

The group's bank is doing better than expected, and fewer customers are expected to default on their loans than previously thought. Consumer spending and credit demand were also positive.

Sainsbury key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 12.4

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

