Frasers - post-covid improvements drive confidence

Full year organic revenue rose 31.2% to £4.7bn, excluding the impact of exchange rates. This reflected the reopening of stores, which drove growth across all segments bar Rest of World Retail.

Profit before tax was up from £8.5m to £366.1m, driven by improved revenue, new FLANNELS stores and growth online in premium lifestyle. This offset a £227m charge relating to the reduction in value of property assets. It also excludes the cost of the Studio Retail Limited acquisition, which is expected to reduce profits before tax by £5-£10m.

The group expects full year underlying profit before tax between £450m and £500m.

Shares were up 8.0% following the announcement.

Full Year Results

Store re-openings post-lockdown meant UK Sports Retail sales rose 31.2% to £2.6bn. Higher-margin sales at Sports Direct expanded to make up a greater proportion of revenues, which helped gross margins rise from 42.1% to 43.5%. Underlying profits before tax were £201.8m compared to a £12.8m loss. The store estate grew by 2 locations to 808.

Premium Lifestyle revenue increased 43.6% to £1.1bn thanks to new FLANNELS stores, growth online and post-lockdown store re-openings. Property-related write-downs more than doubled to £103.5m, but this was more than offset by strong revenue growth and the segment swung from a £7.8m loss to underlying profits before tax of £10.5m. The store estate remained at 179 locations.

Post-covid re-openings meant European Retail revenue was up 33.4% to £790.2m. A more favourable mix of products sold meant gross margins improved from 39.0% to 42.7%, which helped underlying profit before tax rise to £88.6m from a £51.3m loss. The store portfolio rose by 3 locations to 489 stores.

Revenue in Rest of World Retail fell 1.6% to £150.3m as a strong performance in Malaysia was offset by weakness in the US. Improved inventory management in the US helped gross margins rose from 41.9% to 51.0%, which fed through to a £20.5m increase in underlying profits before tax to £32.7m.

Wholesale & Licencing revenue was up 9.7% to £168.1m, reflecting a weaker performance last year due to covid. Changes in the mix of products in the US meant gross margins were down from 44.0% to 37.5%. Together with the impact of Goodwill charges related to acquisition costs, this meant underlying profits before tax fell 43.4% to £11.2m.

Free cash flow fell from £249.3 to £53.7m, reflecting the impact of the SRL acquisition and an increase in inventory. This fed into an increase in net debt to £1.0bn from £971.6m.

Price/Earnings ratio: 12.8

10-Year Average Price/Earnings: 16.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0%

