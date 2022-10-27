Lloyds Banking Group - impairment charges sink profits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Third quarter underlying net interest income rose 19% to £3.4bn, as net interest margins (the difference between what a bank earns in interest and pays on deposits) rose to 2.98% from 2.55%, because of higher interest rates. Underlying other income was down 4% at £1.3bn.

Costs only increased slightly, so underlying profit rose 22% to £2.4bn. But after including a £668m impairment charge in anticipation of more customers defaulting on their loans because of a weaker economic outlook, profit fell 17%.

Total loans and advances to customers were broadly flat at £456.3bn, with almost £300m of this coming from the open mortgage book.

The CET1 ratio - an important measure of a bank's capital position - fell to 15% from 16.3%, partly reflecting regulatory changes.

Lloyds expects full year net interest margins to be higher than 2.9%.

The shares fell 1.5% following the announcement.

View the latest Lloyds share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on Lloyds

Lloyds key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 0.66

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 0.94

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Lloyds shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.