Halfords - weaker consumer weighs on guidance

Halfords has reported first half revenue of £765.7m, on a three-year basis that represents growth of 31.3% or 13.3% when looking at a like-for-like comparison.

Revenue growth was driven by the Autocentres business segment, with growth both organic and acquisition based. Service based sales at the group level now account for 42.6% of revenue.

Year-over-year, underlying profit before tax fell £28.9m to £29.0m. Significant cost inflation, a fall in consumer confidence and a tough comparable period last year were all called out as reasons for the profit decline. Over a three-year period, the profit decline was £1.2m.

The group's delivered £10m in year-on-year cost savings over the half, expecting that figure to reach £20m by the year end - ahead of previous estimates of £15m.

Full year underlying profit before tax is now expected at the lower end of the guided £65-Â£75m range.

The board has declared an interim dividend of 3p.

The shares down 12.0% following the announcement.

Halfords key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 8.6

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 11.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

