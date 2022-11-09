ITV - Performance in-line with expectations

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Underlying revenue rose 6% to £2.5bn in the first nine months of the year, which was entirely driven by Studios. Studios revenue's on track to beat 2019 levels in the current financial year.

Total advertising revenue in the Media & Entertainment division fell 2%, as expected. Digital advertising revenue rose 13%, but this still makes up a small proportion of the whole.

ITV's mindful of current economic uncertainty and warned inflation would impact costs in the next financial year. The group said it's on track for its medium-term targets, including delivering at least £750m of digital revenues in Media & Entertainment by 2026.

The shares fell 5.3% following the announcement.

Our view

ITV key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 6.7

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 11.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 7.2%

