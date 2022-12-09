Anglo American - 2022 production expected to fall

Anglo American expects a 3% drop in production for the current year. That comes as the planned ramp up at its Quellaveco copper mine and strong diamond production have been more than offset by lower ore grades in Chile, and production drops from Kumba Iron Ore and PGMs (platinum group metals).

The group expects capital expenditures in the region of $5.7bn, lower than previously expected due to supply chain disruptions, worker availability and exchange rate movements. Unit costs have risen around 16%.

For 2023, production is expected to rise 5% with capex forecast between $6-$6.5bn. Unit costs are forecast to be around 3% higher over the year.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Anglo American key facts Forward Price/Earnings ratio: 1.49

Ten year average Price/Book ratio: 1.04

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.7% All ratios are from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

