British American Tobacco - 2022 guidance intact

(BATS) remains on track to achieve full year revenue growth between 2% and 4% excluding the impact of exchange rates. Â

BATS expects a ''strong'' improvement in operating margin, despite increasing input cost inflation. Higher selling prices are one factor behind this.

This is against a backdrop of a slower than expected decline in the tobacco industry, driven by continued post COVID recovery in emerging markets.

The Group reiterated its 2025 target for new categories, which includes the Vuse brand, to reach £5bn revenue, and to achieve profitability over the same timeframe. In the first 9 months of the year BATS grew customer numbers in these categories by 17.5% to 21.5m.

Cash conversion remains strong and year end net debt is expected to land at the upper end of its 2-3 times cash profit target.

The shares were down 2.2% following the announcement. Â

BATS key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 8.4

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 12.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 7.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

