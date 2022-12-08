Frasers - on track to hit full-year guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Frasers' first-half revenue increased 12.7% on last year, to £2.6bn, which was largely due to acquisitions. Ignoring the impact of acquisitions, the group's revenue increased 3.9% year-on-year.

Profit before tax was up £74.7m to £267.1m, representing almost a 39% increase on the same period last year. This reflects revenue growth in all business divisions, "continually improving product choice in the core UK business", and FLANNELS growth through store roll out and online performance. These developments helped improve margins.

The group's mindful of the uncertain economic environment, but remains confident in their guidance for full-year underlying profit before tax of £450-500m.

Net debt increased marginally over the period, up by £8m to £499.1. Due to recent acquisitions, there was a free cash outflow of £5.4m in the first half of the year, significantly lower than last year when there was a £384.5m inflow.

The group pointed out its belief that the recent acquisition of Gieves & Hawkes has unlocked new capabilities and customer bases for the group.

No interim dividend has been announced.

The shares were largely flat following the announcement.

Our view

Frasers key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 11.5

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 16.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

