ASOS - profits return despite falling revenues

ASOS' third-quarter revenue fell 14% to £858.9m, ignoring the effect of exchange rates, reflecting declines across all geographies.

There was a return to profitability this quarter, with underlying operating profit up £20m on last year, despite the fall in revenue.

Active customers fell by 0.8m to 24.1m in the quarter, reflecting a focus on profitable sales rather than growth. Around £200m of cost savings have been realised year-to-date, with the group saying it's on track to reach its full-year target of around £300m.

As previously announced, ASOS raised around £80m of funds last month by issuing new equity shares, as well as refinanced £275m worth of debt.

Full-year guidance has been maintained, with sales expected to decline by a low double-digit percentage and underlying operating profit anticipated to land in the £40-60m range.

The shares jumped up 15.5% following the announcement.

ASOS key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 48.2

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 49.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.