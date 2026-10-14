ASML (Q3 Results): record quarter, capacity the constraint

Third quarter revenue rose 55% to €11.7bn (as expected), with a gross margin of 57.5%. Operating profit more than doubled to €5.2bn (€4.9bn expected).
Free cash flow rose from €0.2bn to €11.4bn, and there was net cash on the balance sheet of €10.8bn.
An interim dividend of €1.88 was announced, and around €4.1bn worth of shares were bought back over the quarter.
For the coming quarter, revenue is expected to be between €14.2-15.2bn, with a gross margin of around 57%. For the full year 2026, revenue is now expected between €44-45bn (previously €43-45bn), with a gross margin of around 56% (previously 54-56%).
The shares rose 2.2% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
ASML key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
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