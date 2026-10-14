ASML (Q3 Results): record quarter, capacity the constraint

Third quarter revenue rose 55% to €11.7bn (as expected), with a gross margin of 57.5%. Operating profit more than doubled to €5.2bn (€4.9bn expected).

Free cash flow rose from €0.2bn to €11.4bn, and there was net cash on the balance sheet of €10.8bn.

An interim dividend of €1.88 was announced, and around €4.1bn worth of shares were bought back over the quarter.

For the coming quarter, revenue is expected to be between €14.2-15.2bn, with a gross margin of around 57%. For the full year 2026, revenue is now expected between €44-45bn (previously €43-45bn), with a gross margin of around 56% (previously 54-56%).

The shares rose 2.2% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.